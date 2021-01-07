Gianforte releases 1st budget

Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday released his first state budget proposal, a plan he says is a $100 million reduction over the outgoing governor's spending.

Gianforte was sworn in Jan. 4 after winning November's election by a 13-point margin. He campaigned on a promise of freezing state spending and cutting taxes.

Gianforte's plan will cut the rate the top marginal individual income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%, which the governor said would affect half the state's taxpaying residents. He also said he would lower more taxes in the future.

Another of his proposals would eliminate the business equipment tax for roughly 4,000 businesses in the state by raising the exemption from $100,000 to $200,000.

One of Gianforte's campaign promises, to raise teacher pay, is included in the budget. He proposes $2.5 million in incentives for local school districts to boost starting wages for teachers. There's also an increase in funding of 25% for the program that helps seniors and disabled veterans offset increasing property taxes.

The budget also includes money for new district court judges in Flathead and Gallatin County, as well as money for 14 probation and parole workers around the state.