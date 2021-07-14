Gianforte puts entire state under fire emergency status

Citing nearly 1,400 wildfires that have burned more than 141,000 acres in the state, Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday issued an executive order declaring a wildland fire emergency across the entire state.

The order is effective immediately.

The state of emergency opens the door to more resources and assistance, and allows Gianforte to mobilize the state's National Guard and activate the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The compact is a mutual aid agreement between states to share resources during an emergency or disaster.

“Montana faces critical fire conditions that pose significant threats to our communities, infrastructure, first responders, and way of life,” Gianforte said in a press release. “As our firefighters battle active fires across the state with more to come, this executive order helps ensure they have the suppression resources, supplies, and fuel they need to safely and aggressively respond.”

More than three-quarters of the fires in Montana so far have been human-caused, the release says.

