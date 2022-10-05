Gianforte proposes higher exemption for business equipment tax

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday that raising the exemption on taxing equipment will be among his priorities during the next legislative session.

The governor, speaking from an agriculture equipment dealer in Kalispell, called for further slashing Montana’s business equipment tax by raising the exemption level. In 2021, Gianforte signed a bill that tripled the exemption from $100,000 to $300,000, meaning owners of equipment valued up to $300,000 did not pay tax. The legislation affected about 3,400 businesses in the state.

The governor said additional reforms are needed to relieve the burden of simply owning equipment.

“The result is a disincentive to invest in equipment like this and a disincentive to invest in Montana jobs,” he said of the tax’s impact on businesses.

Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said the governor’s office has not proposed a new exemption level and is still crunching numbers. The governor plans to roll out additional policy priorities over the coming year, she said.

Gianforte campaigned on reforming Montana’s tax laws and cutting taxes. Last year he signed new laws cutting the state’s top income tax rate and creating new lower tax brackets starting in 2024.

On Wednesday, he touted GDP growth in the state’s economy as ranking seventh highest in the nation.

The governor was joined by several Republican legislators and equipment industry representatives Wednesday.

"Republican lawmakers broadly support cutting taxes for Montana businesses and are excited to hear more about the governor's proposal to build on the good work done in the 2021 legislative session reducing business equipment taxes,” said Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for legislative Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour said Democrats looked forward to seeing the fiscal note on this and other proposals Gianforte is expected to bring next session, along with pursuing their own priorities.

“As Democrats, our top priorities on taxes are meaningful property tax relief and ensuring that the ultra-wealthy are paying their fair share,” she said. “Montana’s tax policy should benefit everyday Montanans and small businesses across the state. Unfortunately, the Governor so far has been focused on helping big corporations and the wealthy.”

According to fiscal analysis provided in 2021 by the Montana Department of Revenue, House Bill 303 raised the exemption to $300,000 and was projected at the time to reduce annual tax revenues from about $4.4 million initially and then to $6.6 million by the 2025 fiscal year. The legislation reimburses local governments for any lost property tax revenue with money from the state's general fund.

The state currently sits at a projected $1.7 billion surplus heading into the next session.