Gianforte previews his state budget proposal

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday released a preview of the budget he’ll propose for the upcoming biennium that includes a plan to use the state’s estimated $1 billion surplus to invest in major state-run facilities and reduce income and property taxes.

“We're cutting taxes, holding the line on spending, making our communities and families safer, more secure and stronger,” Gianforte, a Republican, said. There was not an overall dollar estimate on the budget available Thursday. The governor said he'd release the full budget proposal next week.

The Legislature, which is set to start Jan. 2 and is likely to see a GOP supermajority, will take Gianforte's budget into consideration along with their own proposals and pass the final product by next spring. Montana is required to pass a balanced budget every two years.

The state has an estimated $1 billion-plus surplus from the infusion of federal money that came into Montana in an effort to offset the financial hit from the pandemic. Gianforte said he’ll propose spending that on paying off state debt and investing in overhauling the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and state prison in Deer Lodge.

“We spend and invest our surplus responsibly repairing what needs to be fixed, saving for unexpected emergencies, paying off our debt and returning $1 billion back to taxpayers (in tax reductions),” Gianforte said.

That includes $300 million to address issues with the facility at Warm Springs, as well as across the state to improve the community treatment options for those who aren’t institutionalized.

“That's how we're approaching our historic surplus, making repairs, saving for emergencies and paying off our debt. Using our surplus, we're fixing what needs to be repaired,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte also said he’d double funding for his HEART Fund, which is aimed at treatment and addiction services, by 50%.

Saying the Montana State Prison was in “disrepair,” Gianforte said that his budget would invest nearly $200 million in the facility for repairs and to expand capacity.

“We will make our prisons and communities safer,” Gianforte said. Both the prison and hospital have been plagued with problems recruiting and retaining employees, and Gianforte said nicer facilities could help with that.

The state recently tried to make changes with pay and other incentives to address issues at the prison, and has hired a consulting firm to make recommendations on how to improve operations at the state hospital after mismanagement that led to patient deaths caused the facility to lose its federal reimbursement status.

Gianforte said the budget also includes $1 billion in tax reductions, with $500 million in permanent income tax cuts and $500 million in one-time property tax relief over the next two years.

“Yes, local governments use property taxes to fund schools, law enforcement and roads. But some local governments have been spending at a rate far higher than inflation and population growth,” Gianforte said. “As a result, Montanans are feeling the impact of ever rising property taxes. And let me be clear — local governments should not spend and tax Montanans out of their homes.”

In the last session, Gianforte and legislators reduced the tax level for taxable income over $19,800 from 6.9% to 6.7%, but the governor said then he wanted to see it below 5%. His proposal this budget reduces it to 5.9% for the top level of earners.

Another proposal would create a $1,200 tax credit to families for each child from ages 0-5.

“This $1,200 tax credit for younger kids will make it easier for parents to pay for what kids need: child care, preschool, health care, diapers, food and clothing,” Gianforte said.

He also proposed a $5,000 tax credit for those who adopt a child. “Every child deserves a loving home and we should make it easier for that to happen,” Gianforte said.

The governor also said he wanted to lower the number of companies in the state that pay the small-business equipment tax by raising the threshold to $1 million, which he estimated would drop the number of operations subject to the tax by 5,000. Last session he brought the exemption level from $100,000 to $300,000.

In his plan to increase affordable housing, Gianforte said his budget puts $200 million toward wastewater and sewer infrastructure that local governments can tap if they meet requirements such as density levels. The proposal does not require provisions that developments be affordable, Gianforte said, adding that his administration thinks that approach could skew the market in a detrimental way.

Gianforte also said the budget will double the state’s rainy day fund, triple the fire fund and put $10 million toward expanding forest management projects.

The plan would also “make Montana debt-free,” Gianforte said, and save $40 million every two years on interest payments on the $130 million in general fund obligation debt he wants to pay off.

The governor also said he wanted to double the tax credit cap for contributions to scholarships that can go to private schools, and clarified that the property tax change he wants to make does not take money away from local districts.