Gianforte orders new wolf management plan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered state wildlife officials to develop a new wolf management plan.

Officials completed environmental analysis on wolves in the early 2000s in anticipation of federal delisting, releasing the state’s management plan in 2002. Wolves were first delisted in 2009, only to be returned to federal protections the following year by a federal judge. In 2011, wolves were delisted by Congress, and have remained under state management, which has included hunting and trapping.

Wolves have been a hot-button issue in Montana for more than two decades, but debate amplified during the 2021 Legislature when Republicans pushed through multiple bills aimed at reducing the state’s wolf population. Contentious legislative and wildlife commission hearings, national media attention and petitions to relist wolves under the Endangered Species Act have marked the debate over the animals’ management.

FWP’s most recent population model estimated a relatively stable population of more than 1,100 wolves in Montana.

In a letter to FWP Director Hank Worsech on Thursday, Gianforte directed the agency to write a new wolf management plan to replace the current plan.

“Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the wolf plan,” Gianforte wrote. “Accordingly, I am directing FWP to collaborate with the citizens of Montana to form a new wolf plan.”

A management plan is considered a guiding document for future decisions and regulations. For example, the current plan talks about managing wolves as a native species and managed adaptively and more conservatively at lower populations. It does not prescribe specific regulations.

Attempts to reach leadership with the Montana Trappers Association for comment on Thursday were not successful.

A recent lawsuit by environmental groups took aim at the state’s 2002 wolf management plan, arguing that it is outdated and that the population estimate model used by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was never contemplated in the plan and has not been properly vetted.

While the governor does make mention of the high public interest in wolves, he does not specifically point to the arguments in the lawsuit as a reason for directive.

Lizzy Pennock with the organization WildEarth Guardians is one of the groups that brought the lawsuit. She alluded on Thursday to a provision in the plan and highlighted in the litigation that the plan be revisited and potentially updated every five years.

"We are pleased to see the state finally complying with its legal obligation to update the 2002 Wolf Plan as we alleged in our lawsuit,” she wrote in an email. “We look forward to working together with the state through the robust public participation process governing agency rulemaking in Montana to ensure that wolves are managed based on the best available science and as a public trust resource for all Montanans. We are evaluating the impact of this order on our lawsuit."

Officials with FWP said Thursday they could not provide an immediate timeline for writing a new plan. The agency is also in the process of updating the state’s elk and grizzly management plans.

Wolves were again a topic at the Capitol on Thursday. Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, brought Senate Bill 84 to codify in law prohibitions on using drones for spotting or pushing animals while hunting, which would put them in line with manned-aircraft. Drones are currently banned via regulations passed by the commission.

Because of how wolves are classified, they were not included in the bill. Wolves are classified as “a species in need of management,” which puts them in a category separate from big game animals such as elk or mountain lions or furbearers such as bobcats or beavers.

The use of aircraft for hunting is prohibited by federal law, although some hunting of animals such as coyotes and foxes from the air is allowed through livestock protection programs.

Wolf advocates argued that the animals should be included under fair chase principles.

In response to a question from a lawmaker on the committee, Worsech said FWP would not oppose including wolves and that the agency would like to see wolves classified as a furbearer. That classification would offer a broad stroke solution to issues where due to their current classification, wolves are left out of some hunting laws, he said.

Brown said he would resist any amendments to the bill, adding that there was time to bring additional legislation.