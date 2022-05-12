Gianforte open to special session on abortion

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte last week said he would support a special legislative session should a landmark federal ruling on abortion rights be reversed, raising the possibility that Republican lawmakers will move quickly to further restrict or outlaw the practice in the state.

The governor’s comments, first reported by Montana Public Radio, were made on local talk radio show "Talk Back" on May 5 in answer to a caller’s question about the U.S. Supreme Court’s forthcoming ruling expected to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling. A draft opinion leaked earlier this month indicated the court is poised to overturn the 50-year-old decision that guarantees the federal right to abortion.

“We have to proceed in a way that protects life and I would be happy to call a special session if we have a path that is defensible in the courts here in Montana and we have a consensus in the legislature,” Gianforte said. “Every life has to be protected.”

Gianforte didn’t elaborate on what kind of legislation Republicans might pursue in an abortion-focused special session, or what he means by "a path that is defensible in the courts." Montana's Legislature meets once every two years, but either the governor or a majority of lawmakers can call a special session to address issues in the interim.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling is expected in June and the next regular session of the Legislature is January 2023.

Beyond Roe, abortion access in Montana is currently governed by a precedent set by the state’s high court in 1999, known as the Armstrong ruling, which ensures access to pre-viability abortions. As part of an appeal to a preliminary injunction that's put three new laws altering access to abortion in the state on hold, Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen has asked the state Supreme Court to also overturn Armstrong.

Brooke Stroyke, a spokesperson for Gianforte, did not elaborate on what conditions would need to be met for a special session. "The governor is working with legislative leaders to ensure we are prepared to act deliberately when the Supreme Court issues its decision," she wrote Thursday in a response to emailed questions.

As of Thursday afternoon, no state lawmakers had submitted requests for bill drafts related to the issue, according to the Legislative Services Division.

“Legislative Republicans are committed to proceeding strategically to protect preborn Montana children,” Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton said in a joint statement.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott on Thursday called the prospect of an abortion-focused special session "a stunt at taxpayers' expense."

"The avenue that he would need to pursue is to change the explicit right of privacy in the Constitution. The governor would find no support from the Democratic caucus for that," Abbott said. " ... We value the right to privacy, we value the Constitution, and that's what we're talking about here."

Several months ago, efforts to call a special session to address outdated political districts for the Public Service Commission eventually fell apart after a group of Republican lawmakers insisted on adding "election integrity" issues into the mix. Once called, a special session can be expanded to other topics by simple majority votes, and some GOP legislators worried it could quickly balloon out of control. Others balked at the cost of a special session, estimated at $108,000 for the first day, plus $56,000 for each subsequent day.

The GOP leaders' joint statement also took aim at the judiciary, an area where Republicans have increasingly trained their focus since the 2020 election gave them control of the state's executive and legislative branches. “All eyes right now should be on the Montana court system to watch if our judges rule according to the text of our constitution or rule in favor of extreme liberal anti-life activists,” Blasdel and Vinton stated.

Republican lawmakers last session attempted to allow judicial candidates for Montana’s nonpartisan Supreme Court to declare party affiliations, and endorsements from the state's top Republicans have shone a partisan spotlight on those normally low-profile races during this election cycle.

Several challenges to legislation covering hot-button issues are pending before the state Supreme Court, including on abortion access, elections and gun rights.

Republicans hold vast majorities in the House and Senate, so they likely won’t need any Democratic support to pass a bill that would set the stage for the state Supreme Court to reconsider its Armstrong decision if it does not overturn it when deciding the current abortion case before the chamber. While GOP lawmakers have split on many issues, they were largely united on abortion-related bills during the 2021 session.

The Legislature could also attempt to pass a constitutional referendum to ask the voters to alter the Montana Constitution to specify that citizens don’t have a right to abortions. But that requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, meaning even if all 98 Republicans supported the measure, they’d need to pick up “yes” votes from at least two Democrats as well.

Like their colleagues across the aisle, Democrats also presented a united front on most abortion-related bills last session. One exception was a bill to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care. It picked up support from four House Democrats on its way to being signed into law by the governor.

That bill, along with three others that restricted abortion access in Montana, were signed into law by Gianforte last year. The other three are all temporarily on hold while a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana works through the courts.

Those three laws sought to ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion while blocking the medication from being provided through the mail.

