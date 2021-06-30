Gianforte omitted from White House wildfire meeting

Montana has already seen some significant wildfires this summer with forecasts for an above-average fire season through August, but Gov. Greg Gianforte was not among the list of Western governors invited to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday to discuss the federal government’s firefighting programs.
Biden held a virtual meeting Wednesday with federal land managers, private sector representatives and eight Western governors, where the president announced steps to hire more wildland firefighters and increase their pay. Governors participating in the call include Democratic governors from Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, California, Colorado and Nevada and Republican governors from Wyoming and Utah.
Gianforte and Idaho Gov. Brad Little said they were not invited in a letter sent to Biden. Fellow Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also did not receive an invitation, according to reports.
Gianforte’s office said the governor had not been provided a reason for omission, referring the question to the White House.
The White House did not directly address the Republicans’ exclusion or how selections were made when contacted by the Montana State News Bureau.
“The President is looking forward to meeting with Governors of several of the states impacted by wildfires — as well as private sector partners — who will bring a range of perspectives to best inform the discussion about federal-state partnerships on addressing wildfires and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts,” a White House spokesperson said.
Gianforte’s and Little’s letter to Biden noted that each Western governor faces challenges unique to their respective states.
“While we are encouraged to learn you will meet with eight western governors to discuss the federal government’s response to wildfires, we were disappointed to learn not all western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table,” the letter states.
The letter goes on to encourage that federal land management policies include an emphasis on forest management aimed at mitigating wildlife risks.
“We urge you to commit that our federal partners, regardless of whether they are based in our communities or based in an agency in Washington, D.C., will be active, responsive partners to improve wildfire response, wildfire preparedness, and meaningful forest management,” the letter states.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation under Gianforte says it will attempt to double the number of acres under its timber and fuels reduction programs this year, with a goal of work on about 23,000 acres.
