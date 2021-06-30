Gianforte omitted from White House wildfire meeting

The White House did not directly address the Republicans’ exclusion or how selections were made when contacted by the Montana State News Bureau.

“The President is looking forward to meeting with Governors of several of the states impacted by wildfires — as well as private sector partners — who will bring a range of perspectives to best inform the discussion about federal-state partnerships on addressing wildfires and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts,” a White House spokesperson said.

Gianforte’s and Little’s letter to Biden noted that each Western governor faces challenges unique to their respective states.

“While we are encouraged to learn you will meet with eight western governors to discuss the federal government’s response to wildfires, we were disappointed to learn not all western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to encourage that federal land management policies include an emphasis on forest management aimed at mitigating wildlife risks.