 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte omitted from White House wildfire meeting
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Gianforte omitted from White House wildfire meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Robertson Draw fire

A helicopter drops water on the fire as Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, right, gets a briefing on the Robertson Draw Fire from Chad Pickering and Brett Pargman of the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team on Thursday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Montana has already seen some significant wildfires this summer with forecasts for an above-average fire season through August, but Gov. Greg Gianforte was not among the list of Western governors invited to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday to discuss the federal government’s firefighting programs.

Biden held a virtual meeting Wednesday with federal land managers, private sector representatives and eight Western governors, where the president announced steps to hire more wildland firefighters and increase their pay. Governors participating in the call include Democratic governors from Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, California, Colorado and Nevada and Republican governors from Wyoming and Utah.

Gianforte and Idaho Gov. Brad Little said they were not invited in a letter sent to Biden. Fellow Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also did not receive an invitation, according to reports.

Gianforte’s office said the governor had not been provided a reason for omission, referring the question to the White House.

The White House did not directly address the Republicans’ exclusion or how selections were made when contacted by the Montana State News Bureau.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The President is looking forward to meeting with Governors of several of the states impacted by wildfires — as well as private sector partners — who will bring a range of perspectives to best inform the discussion about federal-state partnerships on addressing wildfires and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts,” a White House spokesperson said.

Gianforte’s and Little’s letter to Biden noted that each Western governor faces challenges unique to their respective states.

“While we are encouraged to learn you will meet with eight western governors to discuss the federal government’s response to wildfires, we were disappointed to learn not all western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to encourage that federal land management policies include an emphasis on forest management aimed at mitigating wildlife risks.

“We urge you to commit that our federal partners, regardless of whether they are based in our communities or based in an agency in Washington, D.C., will be active, responsive partners to improve wildfire response, wildfire preparedness, and meaningful forest management,” the letter states.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation under Gianforte says it will attempt to double the number of acres under its timber and fuels reduction programs this year, with a goal of work on about 23,000 acres.

Montana State News Bureau

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tuskegee relatives promote vaccines in ad campaign

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

State Reporter/Outdoors Reporter

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Related to this story

Big Sky Lede: Record low flows
406 Politics

Big Sky Lede: Record low flows

Each week, bureau reporters Seaborn Larson and Sam Wilson, along with deputy bureau chief Tom Kuglin, bureau chief Holly Michels and host Thom Bridge, will take their work off the printed and digital page.

There’s only so much that can fit into a report, and there’s always much more tell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News