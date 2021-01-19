Gianforte nominates Kentucky official to lead DPHHS

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday announced Adam Meier, former secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as his pick to lead the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Gianforte described his nomination as a "change agent" and in a press release on Tuesday focused on Meier's work in innovating state agencies.

Meier was with the Kentucky state health department from May 2018 through December 2019, during which time the agency saw many "cross-cabinet" reforms in health policy, child welfare, substance use disorder response and public benefits delivery, according to a release from Gianforte's office on Tuesday. The Kentucky health department oversaw more than 8,000 employees and worked with a budget of over $14 billion.

Meier also served as deputy chief of staff to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and as a contracting officer for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. More recently, Meier is a partner and senior policy consultant at Connecting the Dots Policy Solutions, which works on innovating policies in health care, education and workforce development, among others.

Meier's nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.