Gianforte names team to recommend leaders of DNRC, DEQ

Montana Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Friday released the names of people who will advise him on appointments to lead two state agencies, the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The list included people who are a part of or represent the coal, oil and gas, mining, ranching and lumber industries, as well as engineers and a former DNRC director, in addition to a big game conservation organization.
It does not include a member from an organization that as its main purpose advocates for a clean environment, though it does include one person who served as a member of the public on the state Environmental Quality Council.
In a press release, Gianforte said he wants new heads of the agencies that will approach projects faster while still protecting the environment.
“We can responsibly develop our abundant resources and simultaneously protect our environment, but for too long, state government has stood in the way with DNRC and DEQ serving as project prevention departments. With the right leadership at these agencies, we can eliminate needless delays, streamline permitting processes, protect our environment, and create more good-paying Montana jobs,” said Gianforte, a Republican.
Through the campaign, Gianforte said he wanted to bring new leadership to the DEQ and DNRC specifically. In his "Montana Comeback Plan" campaign document, Gianforte wrote that "too often, our state government has stood in the way of ... responsible development, refusing to issue needed permits, for decades on some projects."
He added that the state "can responsibly develop our abundant Montana resources and simultaneously protect our environment. They aren’t mutually exclusive."
Ed Regan, manager at RY Timber, said he was pleased to see the makeup of the list.
"The guys I know are both resource managers and conservationists at heart," Regan said Monday. "These are the guys that have had to deal with these agencies on a daily and weekly and monthly basis in the course of business. They're the ones the governor should be asking how to improve the permitting process and make things more efficient within those departments."
Regan said he didn't see how the inclusion of groups focused solely on the environment would aid in the discussion of making the two agencies' operations more efficient.
"We know the mandates of state land is to make money for the schools and the school trust and enhance the values of those lands into the future," Regan said.
He also said he believes environmental considerations laid out in administrative rules, statutes and elsewhere are sufficient, but that doesn't mean the permitting process can't be reviewed and improved upon.
"I'm happy with it," Regan said of the advisers on the list. "I support it and I think he struck the proper balance for trying to improve the efficiency in the way the state does business."
Anne Hedges, the deputy director and lead lobbyist for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said Friday the list of names concerned her. MEIC has advocated for environmental causes for decades in Montana. It was, along with the Sierra Club, part of the lawsuit that reached an agreement with the operators of the two oldest units at Colstrip to shut them down by 2022.
Recently the organization has advocated against a copper mine near the Smith River. A member of Gianforte's team works for the company permitted to operate the mine.
"When you have so many of the people on this list who work for companies who are trying to get permission from DEQ or DNRC to do things, it's putting the fox in charge of the hen house. It's really disappointing there's not a single public health advocate on there."
In response to a question about the makeup of the team, Gianforte transition spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said the governor-elect plans to find balance between environmental and industry concerns.
"The governor-elect has made his vision clear: he believes we can responsibly develop our natural resources, while also protecting the environment. He looks forward to receiving the recommendations of this transition advisory team," Stroyke wrote.
She also pointed to the comeback plan, part of which says the administration will repeal unnecessary regulations through a process that will be "thorough and careful to preserve regulations necessary to implement legislative directives, including the protection of consumer safety and public health."
The advisory team members serve in a volunteer capacity. Earlier this week Gianforte named a task force to help him address the novel coronavirus pandemic and a group of people to help him pick a new leader of the state health department. It's typical for incoming administrations, especially of the opposite party, to appoint new members of their cabinet. Gianforte has also created a website, ServeMontana.com, where people can express interest in positions and submit applications.
The members of the DNRC and DEQ advisory team include:
- Scott Aspenlieder, the co-founder and owner of Performance Engineering, a civil engineering firm and public member of the 2019-2020 Environmental Quality Council;
- Chris Budeski, an engineer and owner of Madison Engineering, a civil engineering firm;
- Bud Clinch, the former director of the DNRC and former executive director of the Montana Coal Council;
- Colleen Coyle, the owner of Coyle Law PLLC in Bozeman and an attorney who specializes in water rights and property law;
- Eugene Graf IV, the former president of the Montana Building Industry Association and owner of EG Construction in Bozeman;
- Tom Hauptman, owner of KGH Operating Co., an oil and gas operator;
- Steve Marks, the owner of Marks Lumber in Clancy;
- Doug Martens, a Rosebud County commissioner, president of the Montana Association of Counties and rancher;
- Alan Olson, the executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association;
- Chuck Roady, the vice president and general manager of Stoltze Land & Lumber Co. and former director of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation;
- Nancy Schlepp, the vice president of communications and corporate secretary for Sandfire Resources America, Inc., which was awarded the permit for the Black Butte Copper Mine Project near the Smith River, and a former Meagher County Commissioner and rancher;
- Chas Vincent, a former Republican Montana state senator from Libby who chaired the Senate Natural Resources Committee from 2013-2017; and
- Kyle Weaver, the president and chief executive officer of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
