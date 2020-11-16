Gianforte names team to recommend leaders of DNRC, DEQ

He added that the state "can responsibly develop our abundant Montana resources and simultaneously protect our environment. They aren’t mutually exclusive."

Ed Regan, manager at RY Timber, said he was pleased to see the makeup of the list.

"The guys I know are both resource managers and conservationists at heart," Regan said Monday. "These are the guys that have had to deal with these agencies on a daily and weekly and monthly basis in the course of business. They're the ones the governor should be asking how to improve the permitting process and make things more efficient within those departments."

Regan said he didn't see how the inclusion of groups focused solely on the environment would aid in the discussion of making the two agencies' operations more efficient.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We know the mandates of state land is to make money for the schools and the school trust and enhance the values of those lands into the future," Regan said.

He also said he believes environmental considerations laid out in administrative rules, statutes and elsewhere are sufficient, but that doesn't mean the permitting process can't be reviewed and improved upon.