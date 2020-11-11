Gianforte names team to advise on state health dept head

“We’re in the midst of a public health crisis. We face an epidemic of addiction that has destroyed communities, torn apart families and left thousands of children in foster care," Gianforte said in the statement. "We need someone leading DPHHS who can address these serious challenges, who will bring greater accountability and transparency to the agency and who will help lead Montana’s comeback. I’m grateful to the members of this advisory team for their service, and I look forward to receiving their recommendations."