Gianforte names team to advise on state health dept head

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Wednesday continued rolling out teams to advise his transition into the governor's office at the start of next year.
Following the Tuesday announcement of a coronavirus task force, Gianforte named members to a team that will review candidates to be the next director of the state's largest agency, the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A press release from the Gianforte transition team said the advisory group will find and review candidates for the cabinet position. Members of the governor's cabinet are appointed and typically change with an incoming administration. Gianforte beat Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney on Nov. 3 by a 12-point margin. The governor-elect will be sworn in Jan. 4
The former head of the state health department, Sheila Hogan, announced last week that she was leaving the position for a job in the state Department of Administration. The agency is being led in the interim by the operations services branch manager.
The health department is the largest state agency, making up about 42% of the state budget with an annual appropriation of $4.3 billion from federal, state and special revenue.
In the press release, Gianforte said he wanted a leader at DPHHS who can navigate everything under the agency's purview.
“We’re in the midst of a public health crisis. We face an epidemic of addiction that has destroyed communities, torn apart families and left thousands of children in foster care," Gianforte said in the statement. "We need someone leading DPHHS who can address these serious challenges, who will bring greater accountability and transparency to the agency and who will help lead Montana’s comeback. I’m grateful to the members of this advisory team for their service, and I look forward to receiving their recommendations."
During his campaign, Gianforte emphasized "personal responsibility" over things like a statewide mask mandate when talking about the pandemic. In stump speeches, he also talked about the number of children in foster care in Montana, which reached record highs in 2016 and 2018, a spike health department officials said was fueled by drug use, especially methamphetamine.
Gianforte also said during his campaign that while he supported the state's Medicaid expansion program, first passed in 2015 and continued by the 2019 Legislature, he wanted to see more stringent verification of those qualified for the program.
Members of the task force include people who work in addiction services, provide mental health treatment, advocate for those with disabilities, work at hospitals and more. The members are volunteers who are not paid, the release said.
The list includes:
- Kayla Anderson, a licensed addiction counselor and owner of Prairie Hills Recovery Center in Sidney;
- Carter Barnhart, the chief experience officer at Newport Academy, which operates treatment centers for teenagers and young adults focusing on mental health, eating disorders and substance abuse. The academy operates in other states but does not have a Montana location listed on its website;
- Marilyn Bartlett, a certified public accountant and senior policy fellow with the National Academy of State Health Policy. Bartlett helped Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale develop pharmacy benefit manager legislation that passed in the last Legislature but was vetoed by outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. She spent years in the insurance industry before going to work for the state to be administrator of the Health Care and Benefits Division, where she worked to lower health care costs;
- Beth Brenneman, attorney with Disability Rights Montana;
- Jim FitzGerald, the chief executive officer of Intermountain, a statewide behavioral health nonprofit that works with children, youth and families;
- Jonathan Griffin, the chief medical innovation officer at St. Peter’s Health in Helena and former president of the Montana Medical Association;
- Rose Hughes, the executive director of the Montana Health Care Association;
- Outgoing Republican state Sen. Al Olszewski, an independent orthopedic surgeon, former flight and trauma surgeon in the U.S. Air Force and state senator who ran against Gianforte in the primary where he strongly opposed the state's Medicaid expansion program;
- Tony Pfaff, the chief executive officer of Deer Lodge Medical Center;
- Carl Seilstad, a Fergus County commissioner and chair of the board of directors of South Central Montana Regional Mental Health Center; and
- Jenna Taylor, executive director of Child Bridge, a Montana faith-based organization that works with foster and adoptive families.
Gianforte has also launched a website, called ServeMontana.com, that solicits people who are interested in cabinet and board positions.
Transition team spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said Wednesday the site has received "hundreds of applications."
"The governor-elect is counting on the transition advisory team to identify and recommend well-qualified candidates to bring greater transparency and accountability to DPHHS," she wrote in an email.
