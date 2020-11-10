Gianforte names members of COVID-19 task force

Montana's Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Tuesday released a list of names that will be on his COVID-19 task force.
In an emailed statement, Gianforte said the task force will work with local and state public health officials to provide recommendations on how the state can respond to the pandemic.
“Montana faces a public health crisis and economic crisis as a result of COVID-19, which I trust the people of Montana to take seriously. It remains my top priority to work together to protect the most vulnerable among us, while also safely and fully opening back up our economy,” Gianforte said in the statement. “This task force will be indispensable to me in tailoring a plan unique to the Treasure State that will promote both the health and economic well-being of Montanans.”
The task force includes representatives from the legal system, medical field, faith community, local businesses, local government, tribal government, nonprofits, schools, local public health departments and an assisted living center.
During his campaign, Gianforte said that he would advocate for "personal responsibility" over mandates when it came to responding to the virus. He beat Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney on Nov. 3 by a 12-point margin.
During the administration of outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, Montana has been under a mandate that requires the use of face coverings indoors in counties with more than four active COVID-19 cases since mid-July. The state was also under a stay-at-home order for about a month this spring.
On Tuesday, Montana reached more than 41,150 cumulative cases of the virus and 462 people in the state have died from it. After a lull through June, case growth has spiked through the fall and into the early winter.
The state Department of Labor and Industry's most recent report on unemployment insurance payments said there were 19,500 payments made for more than $7 million between Nov. 2-6. Payments do not equal people receiving benefits, as individuals could have multiple payments in one period, or one payment representing multiple weeks of benefits.
Through the pandemic Montana has paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment through various programs and state and federal dollars.
Brooke Stroyke, a spokeswoman for Gianforte's transition, said that the task force will announce its first meeting date soon.
"We need to get a better handle on this virus. The governor-elect's task force will be taking an all-of-the-above approach. While Gov. Bullock remains the lead on the state's coronavirus response until the governor-elect's swearing in, Montanans can expect to receive updates from Gov.-elect Gianforte regarding the work of this task force during the transition," Stroyke wrote in an email.
Marissa Perry, communications director for Bullock, said in an email Tuesday that the governor's office has "offered the support of the governor’s coronavirus response team to the incoming administration. We are waiting to hear further details from the transition team."
Adj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, who is commander of Montana Air National Guard, is the head of Bullock's task force and is also part of the group Gianforte announced Tuesday.
As the leader of Bullock's task force, Quinn directed a multi-agency response that includes the Department of Military Affairs, Disaster and Emergency Services, Department of Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Public Health and Human Services. Bullock's group also included the governor's chief of staff and budget director.
"Gov.-elect Gianforte is pleased that the head of Gov. Bullock's Coronavirus Task Force, Adj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, has agreed to serve on his COVID-19 Task Force to ensure continuity between administrations," Stroyke wrote.
Gianforte's task force also includes Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, who found himself in the middle of a controversy in Great Falls this summer when a potential juror was jailed for refusing to wear a mask.
In a statement, Slaughter called the statewide mask mandate "highly contentious and debatable," though he did follow a judge's orders in the incident.
Liz Moore, executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association, is on Gianforte's task force and also served on Bullock's Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force that drafted recommendations on how to spend the $1.25 billion allocated to Montana from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
In May, the Montana Free Press reported that Bullock's task force that recommended how to spend the CARES money "likely violated Montana's open meetings laws," citing a leading attorney on the topic. The council held virtual meetings that the press and public could not access, MTFP wrote.
Stroyke did not clarify if or how the meetings held by Gianforte's task force would be open to the public, either to watch or participate in, either during the transition or after Gianforte is sworn in.
"Montanans can expect to receive updates from Gov.-elect Gianforte regarding the work of this task force during the transition," she wrote.
The full task force includes:
• Kurt G. Alme, U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana (Billings)
• Don Beeman, member of the Bozeman Health Board of Directors; former vice president of U.S. Commercial Operations for Merck’s Vaccine Division (Bozeman)
• Father Patrick Beretta, parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Churches in Butte; chaplain at Montana Technological University; member of spiritual team at St. James Healthcare (Butte)
• Daniel Bierschwale, executive director of Big Sky Resort Area District (Big Sky)
• Dax Cetraro, owner of Village Inn Pizza, Grand Plaza Casino, Rialto Bar (Helena)
• Greg Chilcott, Ravalli County commissioner; trustee for Montana Association of Counties (Hamilton)
• Heidi M. Duncan, medical doctor, Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, medical director at the Billings Clinic (Billings)
• Wayne Leiker, vice president of refining operations at Calumet Refinery (Great Falls)
• Liz Moore, executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association (Helena)
• Hannah Nieskens, superintendent of Whitehall School District, 2018 Montana Principal of the Year & 2019 National Association of Secondary School Principals Principal of the Year finalist (Whitehall)
• Rick Norby, president of Montana League of Cities and Towns; mayor of Sidney (Sidney)
• Todd O’Hair, president and chief executive officer of the Montana Chamber of Commerce (Helena)
• Sheryl Scheafer, president of Montana Parent Teacher Association (Billings)
• Dan Schmidt, superintendent of Poplar Schools (Poplar)
• Jesse Slaughter, Cascade County sheriff (Great Falls)
• Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow public health officer (Butte)
• Randy Swenson, owner of TenderNest Assisted Living (Billings)
• Cherie Taylor, chief executive officer of Northern Rockies Medical Center (Cut Bank)
• Steve Wahrlich, owner of Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery (Billings)
• Kaci Wallette, Fort Peck Tribal Executive Board member and nurse (Fort Peck)
