Gianforte names members of COVID-19 task force

Through the pandemic Montana has paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment through various programs and state and federal dollars.

Brooke Stroyke, a spokeswoman for Gianforte's transition, said that the task force will announce its first meeting date soon.

"We need to get a better handle on this virus. The governor-elect's task force will be taking an all-of-the-above approach. While Gov. Bullock remains the lead on the state's coronavirus response until the governor-elect's swearing in, Montanans can expect to receive updates from Gov.-elect Gianforte regarding the work of this task force during the transition," Stroyke wrote in an email.

Marissa Perry, communications director for Bullock, said in an email Tuesday that the governor's office has "offered the support of the governor’s coronavirus response team to the incoming administration. We are waiting to hear further details from the transition team."

Adj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, who is commander of Montana Air National Guard, is the head of Bullock's task force and is also part of the group Gianforte announced Tuesday.