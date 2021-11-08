Gianforte names judicial appointment councils in Yellowstone, Gallatin counties

The Governor's Office on Monday announced two 12-member advisory councils that will advance shortlists to Gov. Greg Gianforte for filling district court judge vacancies in Yellowstone and Gallatin counties.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Gregory Todd announced in September that he'll retire at the end of the year. The state Legislature funded one new judge in Gallatin County, which, according to statistics gathered by the state Supreme Court, requires six additional judges to adequately tend to the case load there.

The advisory panel for the 13th Judicial District vacancy in Yellowstone County includes:

Moyra Anthony, clinical director for community services at Youth Dynamics;

Shane Coleman, attorney at Holland & Hart LLP;

Russ Fagg, former district court judge, attorney;

Terry Halpin, Yellowstone County Clerk of District Court and Jury Commissioner;

Emily Jones, attorney at Jones Law Firm;

Bill Kennedy, former Yellowstone County commissioner;

Darrelyn Lefthand, elementary school teacher at Wyola School;

Rod Ostermiller, former U.S. marshal;

Mark Parker, attorney at Parker Heitz Cosgrove;

Coralee Schmitz, chief operating officer at Rimrock;

Mark Thomas, founder of Capstone Wealth Management;

Katie Weston, probation and parole officer.

The advisory panel for the 18th Judicial District vacancy in Gallatin County includes:

Joe Billion, owner of Billion Auto Group;

EJ Clark, former Belgrade chief of police;

Chris Gillette, attorney at Christopher J Gillette, PC;

Holly Hauskins, foster parent in Gallatin County;

Jane Mersen, attorney at Kastin, Kauffman, and Mersen, PC;

Glenda Noyes, executive director of Gallatin County CASA;

John Olson, probation and parole officer;

Tom Peluso, board member of Western Montana Mental Health Centers;

Nick Ross-Dick, student success program manager at MSU Native American Center;

Nels Swandal, former district court judge and former Republican state legislator;

David Wagner, attorney at Crowley Fleck;

Cindy Younkin, former attorney at Bozeman Natural Resources.

The panels also include members with backgrounds in local law enforcement, education, business and law.

The panels are a localized replacement for the former Judicial Nomination Commission, which was a standing committee that reviewed applicants for judicial vacancies around the state and forwarded shortlists to the governor for appointment to the bench. The state Legislature changed that process earlier this year by passing a law backed by Gianforte.

One such advisory council has already gone through the new process in Cascade County.

“Bringing decades of experience working in their communities, the members of 13th and 18th Judicial Districts Advisory Councils will support me in identifying exceptional candidates to serve as the district court judges in the 13th and 18th Judicial Districts,” Gianforte said in a press release Monday. “Under my direction, the advisory councils will identify well-qualified candidates who are committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench.”

Gianforte received four applications in each of the districts. The applications for the open judge spot in Yellowstone County were from Alexander Roth, Jeana Lervick, Brett Linneweber and Charles Brent Brooks.

In Gallatin County, Andrew Breuner, Benjamin Refling, Audrey Schultz Cromwell and Marty Lambert applied.

The public can submit letters to Gianforte in support of candidates or to provide other comment through Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. To be considered for a judge position, applications need a minimum of three letters of support.

Letters and other comments can be submitted by emailing nominatejudges@mt.gov, faxing 406-444-4151, or sending mail to: Hannah Slusser, Governor’s Office, PO Box 200801, Helena, MT 59620.

Gianforte has until Dec. 13 to select the new judges, who will start their roles in January next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.