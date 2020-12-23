Gianforte names Foster to lead Ag dept in first director pick

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte, who will be sworn in Jan. 4, announced Wednesday his first cabinet selection — Mike Foster to run the Department of Agriculture.
Foster is the state executive director of the Montana USDA Farm Service Agency, a job he was appointed to in 2018 by the Trump administration.
The Townsend native was a high school teacher and coach, and a legislator in the state House and Senate in the 1990s, where he was majority whip.
Before the FSA job, he worked as regional director of advocacy for St. Vincent Healthcare.
At the FSA, Foster "helped Montana producers overcome difficult challenges such as drought, wildfires, excessive and ill-timed moisture, terrible blizzards, low prices, trade barriers and a pandemic," according to a press release from Gianforte's transition team.
“I am honored and humbled to serve in Gov.-elect Gianforte's administration, and look forward to working with him, Lt. Gov.-Elect (Kristen) Juras, and the entire team," Foster said in the press release. "Montana farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and I’m excited to be a strong voice for these Montanans at the Department of Agriculture."
Gianforte said in the same release that Foster would work to help farmers and ranchers get the most profit from their work.
“Montana farmers and ranchers drive our state’s No. 1 industry, and deserve a leader who will work tirelessly to help them capture more of the value they create,” Gianforte said in the release. “With a robust understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by our producers and a strong commitment to meeting their needs, Mike Foster will serve Montana ag well.”
The press release also included statements from the leaders of the Montana Grain Growers Association, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Stockgrowers Association supporting selection of Foster.
"Mr. Foster is a proven and esteemed administrator who has earned the respect and admiration of farmers and ranchers statewide due to his responsiveness to their needs and high level of professionalism," Nichole Rolf, director of national affairs for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, said in the press release.
Foster is a graduate of Western Montana College, where he got a degree in secondary education, and Carroll College, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration. He went on to earn a master's in public administration from the University of Montana.
Foster replaces Ben Thomas, who was appointed by outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2017.