Gianforte names Foster to lead Ag dept in first director pick

Gianforte said in the same release that Foster would work to help farmers and ranchers get the most profit from their work.

“Montana farmers and ranchers drive our state’s No. 1 industry, and deserve a leader who will work tirelessly to help them capture more of the value they create,” Gianforte said in the release. “With a robust understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by our producers and a strong commitment to meeting their needs, Mike Foster will serve Montana ag well.”

The press release also included statements from the leaders of the Montana Grain Growers Association, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Stockgrowers Association supporting selection of Foster.

"Mr. Foster is a proven and esteemed administrator who has earned the respect and admiration of farmers and ranchers statewide due to his responsiveness to their needs and high level of professionalism," Nichole Rolf, director of national affairs for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, said in the press release.

Foster is a graduate of Western Montana College, where he got a degree in secondary education, and Carroll College, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration. He went on to earn a master's in public administration from the University of Montana.

Foster replaces Ben Thomas, who was appointed by outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2017.

