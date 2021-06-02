Gianforte names five judicial candidates for Cascade County

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday named five attorneys from which he'll select an appointment to fill the vacant District Court bench seat in Cascade County.
The Governor's Office released the names Wednesday in a press release seeking public comment on the applicants. Letters of support or other comments are due by June 30.
The applicants include Michele Reinhart Levine, who was appointed to the bench last year under then-Gov. Steve Bullock. The state Senate rejected her confirmation in April, despite support from fellow District Court judges and the Cascade County Attorney, citing her past work as a Democratic lawmaker.
The other four applicants include Matthew Robertson, a deputy county attorney in Cascade County since 2003; Rebekah French, most recently the law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge of Helena Charles Lovell, who recently announced his upcoming retirement; Tracy Rhodes, a private attorney from Missoula and David Grubich, standing master in Cascade County District Court.
The governor's pick will be the first judicial appointment without the Judicial Nomination Commission since the 1973 Legislature installed the commission. Republicans in the 2021 Legislature eliminated the commission with Senate Bill 140, which has been under challenge in the Supreme Court since Gianforte signed it into law in March.
Plaintiffs in that case said the new law violated the intent of the constitutional delegates who created the commission to create a buffer between the governor the judiciary. The Governor's Office, which supported SB 140, said it was within its bounds according to a plain reading of the constitution, which states the governor shall appoint judges in a matter "provided by law."