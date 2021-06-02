Gianforte names five judicial candidates for Cascade County

The governor's pick will be the first judicial appointment without the Judicial Nomination Commission since the 1973 Legislature installed the commission. Republicans in the 2021 Legislature eliminated the commission with Senate Bill 140, which has been under challenge in the Supreme Court since Gianforte signed it into law in March .

Plaintiffs in that case said the new law violated the intent of the constitutional delegates who created the commission to create a buffer between the governor the judiciary. The Governor's Office, which supported SB 140, said it was within its bounds according to a plain reading of the constitution, which states the governor shall appoint judges in a matter "provided by law."