Gianforte names directors of Administration and Revenue departments

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Tuesday announced his second and third cabinet appointments — Misty Ann Giles, who will run the state Department of Administration, and Brendan Beatty, who will be director of the Department of Revenue.
Giles is the chief of staff for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At that agency, she "managed operational realignments and modernizations within the agency and helped oversee the delivery of the $239 billion loan portfolio through its 477 offices nationwide," according to a press release from Gianforte's transition team sent Tuesday.
Beatty has worked as tax counsel for the Montana Department of Revenue for 25 years, focusing on natural resource and corporation license tax, as well as centrally assessed and industrial property tax litigation.
“Misty Ann is a change agent, and the kind of leader we need at the Department of Administration to streamline agency operations and better serve the people of Montana,” Gianforte said in the same release. “I look forward to working alongside Misty Ann to change the way Helena does business.”
The state Department of Administration employs more than 500 people across eight divisions with an annual budget of roughly $28 million. A salary for Giles' job was not immediately available.
The agency provides services and support across state government. Divisions within the agency include Architecture and Engineering; Banking and Financial Institutions; General Services; Health Care and Benefits; Risk Management and Tort Defense; State Financial Services; State Human Resources; State Information Technology Services; and State Office of Labor Relations.
“I am grateful for this opportunity from Gianforte to lead renewed efforts in Montana for better and more efficient services. Working alongside our hardworking state employees to learn from their experiences, I am excited to jump feet first into the role and enhance the way we serve Montanans,” Giles said in the press release.
Before becoming chief of staff at USDA, Giles was a senior adviser at the Office of Congressional Relations and the Office of the Secretary. In that role, she worked on agriculture, infrastructure, telecommunications and utilities policies.
She also worked for Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue when he was the Republican governor of Georgia, as well as former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, also a Republican.
Giles has master's and bachelor's degrees from Georgia Southern University and earned her law degree at the University of San Diego.
The outgoing director of the Department of Administration is John Lewis, who was appointed to that position by termed-out Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in late 2016.
Gianforte said Beatty was a "proven and experienced tax attorney."
"Brendan is highly-qualified to lead the Department of Revenue and help Montanans keep more of their hard-earned dollars each year,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Working with Brendan, we will hold the line on new state spending and work to cut taxes for all Montanans.”
The Department of Revenue administers more than 40 state taxes and fees, and soon will be in charge of writing the rules for the state's newly legal recreational marijuana system. The agency also determines values for all taxable property, manages liquor operations and administers laws around alcoholic beverages. It has a roughly $59 million annual budget.
The release said Beatty was the lead attorney who worked on litigation and other resolution related to how the breaking up of the Montana Power Co. affected local governments and schools around the state. He has also worked on "high-profile property tax and corporation income tax issues," according to the release.
"I look forward to serving the people of this state as the director of the Department of Revenue and leading this agency to perform at the high standards demanded by the governor-elect and deserved by the people of Montana,” Beatty said in the release. His salary was not immediately available.
Beatty also owns and runs his family's ranch in Flatwillow. He was born in Shelby and has a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a law degree from the University of Montana. Before working at the revenue department, he clerked for Justice Karla Gray on the state Supreme Court.
Beatty replaces outgoing Director Gene Walborn, who was appointed by Bullock in 2018.
Giles and Beatty are Gianforte's second and third cabinet announcements, following Mike Foster, who will run the state Department of Agriculture. The 12 cabinet positions are subject to confirmation by the GOP-majority state Senate. Gianforte said Monday that people have accepted offers for about half of the cabinet posts and that he didn't expect to have them all filled by the time he is sworn in Jan. 4.