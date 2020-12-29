Gianforte names directors of Administration and Revenue departments

Gianforte said Beatty was a "proven and experienced tax attorney."

"Brendan is highly-qualified to lead the Department of Revenue and help Montanans keep more of their hard-earned dollars each year,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Working with Brendan, we will hold the line on new state spending and work to cut taxes for all Montanans.”

The Department of Revenue administers more than 40 state taxes and fees, and soon will be in charge of writing the rules for the state's newly legal recreational marijuana system. The agency also determines values for all taxable property, manages liquor operations and administers laws around alcoholic beverages. It has a roughly $59 million annual budget.

The release said Beatty was the lead attorney who worked on litigation and other resolution related to how the breaking up of the Montana Power Co. affected local governments and schools around the state. He has also worked on "high-profile property tax and corporation income tax issues," according to the release.

"I look forward to serving the people of this state as the director of the Department of Revenue and leading this agency to perform at the high standards demanded by the governor-elect and deserved by the people of Montana,” Beatty said in the release. His salary was not immediately available.