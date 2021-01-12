Gianforte moves closer to full cabinet with Commerce nomination

Gianforte was also critical of FWP during his first run for governor. In 2016 he told voters on the campaign trail that the agency was "at war" with landowners in the state over its management decisions.

Gianforte also filed a lawsuit against FWP during a dispute over an easement near his Bozeman property providing access to the East Gallatin River. The litigation came after frustration due to lack of access and property damage, Gianforte has said, however the lawsuit has become political fodder for his opponents to portray him as a landowner trying to lock the public out.

The state health department is one of the most complex in state government, with an annual budget of more than $3 billion and programs like Medicaid, with significant federal components and requirements, under its umbrella. The department is also a lead state agency in terms of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.