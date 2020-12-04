Gianforte memo prompts Montana Board of Ed appointees ask for clarification on positions

Some members of the Montana Board of Public Education have asked incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte to clarify their terms do not expire upon outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock leaving office Jan. 4.
In a memo dated Nov. 18 sent to Board of Public Education members who were appointed after the end of the 2019 legislative session, Gianforte wrote that “we have opened up your position for reconsideration.”
Gianforte said Friday he reached out to all Bullock's interim appointees and asked them to apply if they want to continue in their positions. About 145 board appointments have been made during the interim, a figure that will likely grow as Bullock continues to make appointments until the end of his term.
Board appointees are confirmed by the state Senate, which only meets for 90 days in odd-numbered years. That means appointments made after the last session ended in late May 2019 have not been confirmed by the Senate. They generally would be voted on in the upcoming session that starts in January.
On Dec. 2, education board executive director Peter Donovan and board counsel Katherine Orr, who is an assistant state attorney general, sent a letter to Lt. Gov.-elect Kristen Juras asking for clarification on the memo.
“We are writing to obtain your confirmation that the two BPE board members referenced herin shall remain in their positions pending confirmation by the Senate in 2021 and that they will remain in their position until their successors are appointed and confirmed,” the letter reads. “ … Failure to obtain confirmation by the Senate or removal for cause are the only bases upon which their positions could become vacant and open for appointment by the governor.”
The letter does note that if a vacancy occurs because the Senate does not confirm an appointment, the governor would make a pick to fill the position.
In an email Thursday, Donovan said he hasn't received a response yet, but added that his and Orr's letter was just sent on Wednesday.
During a press call Friday, Gianforte said the appointment process is not complete until the Senate acts.
"We did reach out to all the interim appointees encouraging them, if they wanted to continue to serve, to apply," Gianforte said. "But the process for appointments for most of these is: the governor nominates, the Senate confirms. If there are nominations that are done during the interim period, they haven't completed the process."
Gianforte did not clarify if he plans to ask the Senate to reject the appointments made by outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. Bullock's boards and appointments adviser sent a memo to interim board appointees this week telling them the governor would submit all his appointments on Jan. 4, his last day in office and the day Gianforte is sworn in. That's also the day the state Legislature convenes.
Gianforte said he plans to "cast a very broad net" when it comes to selecting people to serve on boards.
"We're going to listen to Montanans all over the state and we're going to put forward the best candidate fore each position, and that's what we're doing in this case," Gianforte said.
In a statement from Thursday, the spokeswoman for his transition team said: "It's within the authority of the sitting governor at the time of the 67th Montana legislature to transmit appointments to the Senate for confirmation. Gov.-elect Gianforte looks forward to considering interim appointments and other qualified candidates for boards who will help lead Montana's comeback."
In her Dec. 2 memo, Stacey Otterstorm, the boards and appointments adviser for Bullock, clarified that, according to state law, in most cases appointed board members stay in their position unless or until the Senate votes to not confirm them.
“To be clear: in most cases, your term does not end with the beginning of a new administration. You are a full board member, vested with full powers under Montana law, unless the Senate votes to not confirm you,” Otterstorm wrote. The Senate could also choose to not act on resolutions containing appointments.
She added that board members cannot be required to submit letters of resignation unless their position is one that is “at the pleasure of the governor.”
Gianforte’s letter told education board members if they would like to be considered again to submit an application to ServeMontana.com, the website he’s using to recruit those interested in serving on boards, as well as department directors, by Nov. 30.
Gianforte will be the state's first Republican governor in 16 years when he takes office. The last time the office changed parties, legislative records show all but one appointment put forward to the Senate was approved in the following legislative session.
