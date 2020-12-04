Gianforte memo prompts Montana Board of Ed appointees ask for clarification on positions

Some members of the Montana Board of Public Education have asked incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte to clarify their terms do not expire upon outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock leaving office Jan. 4.

In a memo dated Nov. 18 sent to Board of Public Education members who were appointed after the end of the 2019 legislative session, Gianforte wrote that “we have opened up your position for reconsideration.”

Gianforte said Friday he reached out to all Bullock's interim appointees and asked them to apply if they want to continue in their positions. About 145 board appointments have been made during the interim, a figure that will likely grow as Bullock continues to make appointments until the end of his term.

Board appointees are confirmed by the state Senate, which only meets for 90 days in odd-numbered years. That means appointments made after the last session ended in late May 2019 have not been confirmed by the Senate. They generally would be voted on in the upcoming session that starts in January.

On Dec. 2, education board executive director Peter Donovan and board counsel Katherine Orr, who is an assistant state attorney general, sent a letter to Lt. Gov.-elect Kristen Juras asking for clarification on the memo.