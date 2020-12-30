Gianforte makes DNRC, DEQ and Labor dept. appointments

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Wednesday named cabinet appointments for two of the state agencies he cited most often on the campaign trail as places he would install new leadership: the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Amanda Kaster will run DNRC. She is acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management at the U.S. Department of the Interior and is a former staffer for Republican then-U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who went on to become secretary of the Interior.
Chris Dorrington will be director of the Department of Environmental Quality. He is the administrator of the Air, Energy and Mining Division in the department.
Gianforte also named his pick to be director of the Department of Labor and Industry, Laurie Esau. Esau was chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, of Minnesota.
Salaries for the positions were not immediately available.
Through the campaign, Gianforte said he wanted to bring new leadership to the DEQ and DNRC specifically. In his "Montana Comeback Plan" campaign document, Gianforte wrote that "too often, our state government has stood in the way of ... responsible development, refusing to issue needed permits, for decades on some projects."
In November, after he appointed a committee to help make these two hires, Gianforte said Montana "can responsibly develop our abundant Montana resources and simultaneously protect our environment. They aren’t mutually exclusive."
In a press release Wednesday, Gianforte said selecting Kaster to head DNRC is what he promised while campaigning.
"I look forward to working with Amanda to eliminate needless permitting delays, protect our environment and create more good-paying Montana jobs,” Gianforte said.
DNRC's mission is to "help ensure that Montana's land and water resources provide benefits for present and future generations." The agency has about 530 full-time equivalent positions and an annual budget of about $76 million. DRNC's Trust Land Management division oversees 5.2 million acres in trust lands that generate money for the K-12 public school system. The agency also has Water Resources and Forestry divisions and includes the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation.
According to the press release, Kaster worked on timber management, non-energy solid leasable mineral development, oil and gas production, and administration of the grazing program most recently at the Interior department.
Before that, she was acting chief of staff and senior adviser at the Bureau of Land Management. She has also worked in the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs and before that was a legislative assistant focused on natural resources, energy, water and tribal issues for Zinke.
“I can't wait to get to work ensuring the Treasure State achieves its full potential by responsibly managing and developing its land and water resources and continuing efforts to make the Department responsive for all Montanans," Kaster said in the release.
Alan Olson, executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association, praised the appointment.
“Ms. Kaster’s experience with the U.S. Department of (the) Interior in natural resource matters will be a great benefit in managing Montana’s school trust lands and other resource related issues," Olson said in the release.
Whitney Tawney, incoming executive director of Montana Conservation Voters, said her organization will give Kaster a fair shake but has concerns.
"In particular, Amanda Kaster's most recent work at the U.S. Interior Department is troubling but we will happily meet with everyone and hope to see the Gianforte administration champion our public lands, clean water, clean air and communities," Tawney said Wednesday.
At DEQ, Gianforte said Dorrington brings knowledge of the department.
"Chris understands how we can enhance agency operations to better serve the people of Montana,” Gianforte said. “Chris is committed to helping Montana live up to its full potential while protecting our environment, and I look forward to relying on his know-how and experience at the agency.”
DEQ's mission is to "protect, sustain, and improve a clean and healthful environment to benefit present and future generations," language that mirrors the state Constitution. The department has about 365 full-time equivalent employees and an annual budget of about $67 million. The agency does permitting, registration and compliance work across its air, energy, mining, water quality, remediation and cleanup divisions and bureaus.
Dorrington has worked in state government for 15 years and was in private industry for six years before that. At DEQ, he has headed up programs that permit and regulate air and mining, and advised on energy policy and projects, according to the press release.
“In my new role I will ensure protections while fully considering and delivering on Gov.-elect Gianforte’s clear call to reach our full, outstanding potential,” Dorrington said in the release.
Nancy Schlepp, the vice president of communications and corporate secretary for Sandfire Resources America, whose project is the Black Butte Copper near White Sulphur Springs, supported Dorrington's appointment.
“Chris Dorrington is a strong leader that believes in fairness and following the law. These qualities will benefit both the public and industry," Schlepp said in the press release.
Anne Hedges, the deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, was also happy with the news.
"Chris is a great choice for the new director of DEQ. He has experience within the agency and understands how the regulatory process works. He's always been very approachable and open-minded. Even when we disagree, he's thoughtful and considerate of opposing positions," Hedges said.
Esau will help the labor department with the economic recovery from the pandemic, Gianforte said.
“As our small businesses and workers rebuild after a difficult year, Laurie will be a fierce and effective advocate for them,” Gianforte said. She has also worked as executive director for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus and deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
The labor department has about 668 full-time equivalent employees and an annual budget of about $84 million. It has six programs, including the Workforce Services Division, the Unemployment Insurance Division, the Commissioner's Office/Centralized Services Division, Employment Relations Division, Business Standards Division, Technology Services Division, Office of Community Service and Workers' Compensation Court.
“I am honored to serve the citizens of Montana in this important cabinet position for Gov.-elect Gianforte," Esau said in the release. "I will work tirelessly to lead the department, work with employers, and implement policies to grow Montana’s economy and expand jobs in the state."
Cabinet appointments must be confirmed by the GOP-majority state Senate. Earlier this week Gianforte said half of his cabinet had been hired, but that some positions would still be unfilled by the time he's sworn in Jan. 4.
Gianforte's other cabinet appointments have been:
- Mike Foster, to run the Department of Agriculture. Foster was state executive director of the Montana USDA Farm Service Agency, a job he was appointed to in 2018 by the Trump administration.
- Misty Ann Giles, who will run the state Department of Administration. Giles is the chief of staff for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is moving to Montana from Washington, D.C.
- Brendan Beatty, who will be director of the Department of Revenue. Beatty has been at the department for 25 years as counsel.