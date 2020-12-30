Gianforte makes DNRC, DEQ and Labor dept. appointments

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Wednesday named cabinet appointments for two of the state agencies he cited most often on the campaign trail as places he would install new leadership: the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Amanda Kaster will run DNRC. She is acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management at the U.S. Department of the Interior and is a former staffer for Republican then-U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who went on to become secretary of the Interior.

Chris Dorrington will be director of the Department of Environmental Quality. He is the administrator of the Air, Energy and Mining Division in the department.

Gianforte also named his pick to be director of the Department of Labor and Industry, Laurie Esau. Esau was chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, of Minnesota.

Salaries for the positions were not immediately available.

Through the campaign, Gianforte said he wanted to bring new leadership to the DEQ and DNRC specifically. In his "Montana Comeback Plan" campaign document, Gianforte wrote that "too often, our state government has stood in the way of ... responsible development, refusing to issue needed permits, for decades on some projects."