Gianforte makes 4th cabinet appointment

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Wednesday named his fourth cabinet appointment — Laurie Esau, who will be the Department of Labor and Industry's commissioner.
Esau was chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, of Minnesota. Before that, she worked as executive director for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus and deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
“As our small businesses and workers rebuild after a difficult year, Laurie will be a fierce and effective advocate for them,” Gianforte said in a press release Wednesday.
The department has about 668 full-time equivalent employees and an annual budget of about $84 million. It has six programs, including the Workforce Services Division, the Unemployment Insurance Division, the Commissioner's Office/Centralized Services Division, Employment Relations Division, Business Standards Division, Technology Services Division, Office of Community Service and Workers' Compensation Court.
Through the pandemic, the department's unemployment insurance division has been tasked with record numbers of requests for assistance and payments from Montanans who have lost their wages.
Esau earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Thomas in Minnesota, with a degree in political science and minors in theology and social science.
“I am honored to serve the citizens of Montana in this important cabinet position for Gov.-elect Gianforte," Esau said in the release. "I will work tirelessly to lead the department, work with employers, and implement policies to grow Montana’s economy and expand jobs in the state."
Cabinet appointments must be confirmed by the GOP-majority state Senate. Earlier this week Gianforte said half of his cabinet had been hired, but that some positions would still be unfilled by the time he's sworn in Jan. 4.
Esau will replace Brenda Nordlund, who was appointed director by outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in March. A salary for Esau was not immediately available.
Gianforte's other cabinet appointments have been:
- Mike Foster, to run the Department of Agriculture. Foster was state executive director of the Montana USDA Farm Service Agency, a job he was appointed to in 2018 by the Trump administration.
- Misty Ann Giles, who will run the state Department of Administration. Giles is the chief of staff for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is moving to Montana from Washington, D.C.
- Brendan Beatty, who will be director of the Department of Revenue. Beatty has been at the department for 25 years as counsel.