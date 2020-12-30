Gianforte makes 4th cabinet appointment

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Wednesday named his fourth cabinet appointment — Laurie Esau, who will be the Department of Labor and Industry's commissioner.

Esau was chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, of Minnesota. Before that, she worked as executive director for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus and deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

“As our small businesses and workers rebuild after a difficult year, Laurie will be a fierce and effective advocate for them,” Gianforte said in a press release Wednesday.

The department has about 668 full-time equivalent employees and an annual budget of about $84 million. It has six programs, including the Workforce Services Division, the Unemployment Insurance Division, the Commissioner's Office/Centralized Services Division, Employment Relations Division, Business Standards Division, Technology Services Division, Office of Community Service and Workers' Compensation Court.