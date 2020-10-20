Gianforte loans campaign another $4 million

Also Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Political Practices issued a decision finding that Gianforte's campaign improperly transferred $180,729 in primary campaign funds to its general election account instead of putting those funds toward primary debt, as campaign finance law requires.

In a response, the campaign said it moved the loan proceeds to the general election, which it felt relieved the primary burden. But it still solicited funds to pay for primary costs, which the commissioner also cited the campaign for.

The commissioner wrote in his decision that the campaign must correct the error or refund primary contributions made after the June vote, which total about $137,200. Campaigns are allowed to accept money toward the primary after that vote if funds pay off primary debt.

Contributors are limited to $710 in contributions for the primary and another $710 for the general.

Gianforte's campaign issued a statement about the decision Tuesday.