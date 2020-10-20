Gianforte loans campaign another $4 million

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte put another $4 million of his own money over the last month into his bid to be Montana's next governor, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday afternoon.
That brings the total self-financing for Gianforte over this election to $7.55 million. Republican Gianforte reported raising $4.205 million over the last month, including the loan. Over the election, Gianforte has raised $10.9 million, including loans.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney reported Monday that he brought in more than than $910,000 over the last month. Through the election Cooney has raised $3.4 million.
Gianforte reported spending $2.5 million in the period that ran from Sept. 16-Oct. 14. More than $2.3 million of that went toward advertising on television and in newspapers, as well as through flyers mailed to voters. The congressman reported having $1.9 million cash in the bank on Oct. 14.
Cooney's report had not yet been uploaded to the Commissioner of Political Practices' website before the midnight deadline, so it was unclear how much money he had left on hand.
In his 2016 bid for governor, which he lost to Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Bullock, Gianforte loaned his campaign $5.5 million. Bullock is termed out from running again for the office.
Not including the loans, Gianforte's campaign has raised more than $3.4 million since June 2019, when he announced his bid. That outpaces the $3.2 million Bullock brought in over the 2016 race, which broke a record for contributions.
“While Greg Gianforte has enjoyed record-breaking support from Montanans across our state, career politician Mike Cooney has leaned on outside special interests, dark money groups, Hollywood elites and the cocktail party circuits in New York and California,” said campaign spokesman Travis Hall.
Gianforte's campaign pointed to outside groups spending $13 million on advertising to back Cooney.
Cooney's campaign on Tuesday criticized Gianforte's self-financing.
Support Local Journalism
"This is the most competitive governor’s race in the country, and Greg Gianforte clearly just noticed he is not winning,” said Cooney for Montana communications director Ronja Abel. "Gianforte is sweating bullets and scrambling to recover from months of Mike Cooney hammering him over his record ... In two weeks Montanans will finally send this entitled, rich jerk back to New Jersey where he belongs.”
The Cook Political Report ranks the race a toss-up. Recent polling from Montana State University shows Gianforte at 47% to Cooney's 42%, with 7% of people undecided. That's within the margin of error.
Also Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Political Practices issued a decision finding that Gianforte's campaign improperly transferred $180,729 in primary campaign funds to its general election account instead of putting those funds toward primary debt, as campaign finance law requires.
In a response, the campaign said it moved the loan proceeds to the general election, which it felt relieved the primary burden. But it still solicited funds to pay for primary costs, which the commissioner also cited the campaign for.
The commissioner wrote in his decision that the campaign must correct the error or refund primary contributions made after the June vote, which total about $137,200. Campaigns are allowed to accept money toward the primary after that vote if funds pay off primary debt.
Contributors are limited to $710 in contributions for the primary and another $710 for the general.
Gianforte's campaign issued a statement about the decision Tuesday.
"We'll respond to the commissioner by the deadline and amend any reports as needed, but our single reporting issue pales in comparison to career politician Mike Cooney's repeated violations for willfully breaking our state's ethics and campaign finance laws," said spokesman Hall. Cooney has been fined for participating in a call with the Democratic Governors' Association from his official office and earlier this week for not properly reporting in-kind contributions from the same group, which the campaign called a clerical error.
Cooney's campaign again criticized Gianforte's after the commissioner's decision.
"After dumping more than $7.5 million of his personal fortune into his campaign, Greg Gianforte intentionally tried to skirt Montana's campaign finance limits, and he just got caught breaking the law, again," Cooney for Montana campaign manager Brad Elkins told the Associated Press.
The election is Nov. 3.
