Gianforte loans campaign another $1 million

Democratic governor candidate Mike Cooney reported raising $725,000 over the last two months, while Republican candidate Greg Gianforte brought in $1.58 million over the period, though that figure included $1 million in loans from the candidate.
Cooney is the lieutenant governor and Gianforte is Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House. The reporting period ran from mid-June to mid-August.
Through the race, Gianforte has raised about $5.5 million, with $2.55 million of that coming from candidate loans. Cooney has raised $1.8 million.
In a press release last week, Cooney's campaign said their haul was "nearly" double what Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock raised in his 2016 re-election bid over a similar period, when campaign finance limits were higher. In that race, Bullock beat Gianforte by 4 percentage points to win his second term.
“Fourth-generation Montanan and public lands champion Mike Cooney is running to protect the Last Best Place from wealthy out-of-staters like New Jersey multimillionaire Greg Gianforte … ” said campaign manager Brad Elkins. “Montanans have a stark choice in what is the most competitive governor’s race in the country, and with just over 10 weeks to go — it’s on.”
Gianforte made one $500,000 loan to his campaign on July 13 and another $500,000 loan on Aug. 10. Gianforte loaned himself about $5.5 million in the 2016 race.
Even without the loans, Gianforte has out-raised Cooney by more than $1 million.
“The record-breaking support Montanans have given Greg in his race for governor has helped him continue to build momentum and get out his positive, hopeful vision for Montana, even as dark money groups flood our state with over $11 million to boost career politician Mike Cooney," said campaign spokesman Travis Hall.
Gianforte reported spending about $5.1 million on the race so far, while Cooney has spent about $1.4 million, though that does not capture outside spending.
Cooney ended the period with about $669,300 cash in the bank that could be spent on the general election, while Gianforte reported nearly $333,900.
