Gianforte loans campaign another $1 million

Democratic governor candidate Mike Cooney reported raising $725,000 over the last two months, while Republican candidate Greg Gianforte brought in $1.58 million over the period, though that figure included $1 million in loans from the candidate.

Cooney is the lieutenant governor and Gianforte is Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House. The reporting period ran from mid-June to mid-August.

Through the race, Gianforte has raised about $5.5 million, with $2.55 million of that coming from candidate loans. Cooney has raised $1.8 million.

In a press release last week, Cooney's campaign said their haul was "nearly" double what Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock raised in his 2016 re-election bid over a similar period, when campaign finance limits were higher. In that race, Bullock beat Gianforte by 4 percentage points to win his second term.

“Fourth-generation Montanan and public lands champion Mike Cooney is running to protect the Last Best Place from wealthy out-of-staters like New Jersey multimillionaire Greg Gianforte … ” said campaign manager Brad Elkins. “Montanans have a stark choice in what is the most competitive governor’s race in the country, and with just over 10 weeks to go — it’s on.”