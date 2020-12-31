Gianforte lists staff, salaries ahead of inauguration

Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte late Thursday issued a release naming his incoming staff and their salaries.
Gianforte, Montana's lone Congressman for the next three days, will be sworn in Monday as Montana's first Republican governor in 16 years.
“Gov.-elect Gianforte has brought together a well-qualified team that’s ready to hit the ground running on Jan. 4, work hard for Montanans across our state, and help him lead Montana’s comeback,” Chris Heggem, Gianforte’s chief of staff said in the release.
The annual salaries paid to Gianforte's staff are:
- Kurt Alme, budget director: $130,000
- Charlie Brereton, health care policy adviser: $78,000
- Sonny Capece, economic development specialist: $42,000
- Will Emery, research/press assistant: $40,000
- Mike Freeman, natural resources policy advisor: $95,000
- Travis Hall, senior advisor and director of strategic communications: $110,000
- Christine Heggem, chief of staff: $128,000
- Karli Hill, director of engagement: $87,000
- Elizabeth Klinker, constituent services: $33,000
- Rachel Meredith, counsel: $95,000
- Anita Milanovich, general counsel: $120,000
- Mike Milburn, senior advisor: $113,000
- Glenn Oppel, policy director: $105,000
- Celia Rigler, staff assistant: $27,000
- Tory Scribner, scheduler: $45,000
- Brett Simons, economic development specialist: $44,000
- Hannah Slusser, executive assistant to the lieutenant governor and chief of staff: $40,000
- Brooke Stroyke, press secretary: $66,000
- Liane Taylor, boards & nominations: $80,000
- Garrett Turner, director of media and content: $60,000