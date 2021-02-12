Gianforte lifts statewide mask mandate; some local communities keep measures in place

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a directive Friday that lets the statewide mask mandate expire, though some of Montana's largest counties still have their own measures that remain in place.
In an emailed statement, Gianforte said his criteria were met for ending the measure that had been in place since last July.
“Since Jan. 5, I have provided a clear, consistent path to rescinding the mask mandate,” Gianforte said. “First, we need to start getting the vaccine to our most vulnerable. Second, we need to protect businesses, nonprofits, places of worship, and health care providers from lawsuits if they make a good faith effort to protect individuals from the spread of coronavirus and follow clear public health guidelines. We have met both criteria, and the statewide mandate expires today.”
The measure Gianforte cited for vaccinating the most vulnerable was initial clinics giving the two-dose vaccine at all of the state's nursing homes and assisted living centers. He also cited improving daily caseload additions and lower hospitalization rates and deaths.
By Friday, at least 46,871 Montanans were fully immunized. More than 97,000 people have been sickened by the virus and 1,324 have died.
The other measure was signing Senate Bill 65 on Wednesday. The legislation aims to create liability shields for business, nonprofits, churches and other organizations over exposure to the virus. The bill passed with support from Republicans who said it would prevent frivolous lawsuits. Democrats argue it doesn't protect workers.
Local counties and school districts may still enact their own masking measures that are more restrictive than the state's. Missoula, Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties all have local mask mandates that remain, while Yellowstone, Cascade and Flathead do not, though Whitefish has one for the city.
Businesses may also put in place their own rules for their properties, like Whitefish Mountain Resort saying this week it will still require masks, according to the Whitefish Pilot. Red Lodge Mountain ski resort in Eastern Montana said Friday its mask mandate would remain in place.
Montana's mask mandate ends as guidance at the federal level moves in the other direction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that people should aim to wear two masks to slow the spread of new variants that appear to be more contagious.
Gianforte has said he'll still wear a mask and encourage others to do so.
In his directive Friday, Gianforte also said he was consolidating previous orders issued by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.
The new directive from Gianforte preserves expanded access to telehealth and provisions that increase capacity for truckers, though it does not appear things like provisions to access medical marijuana with minimal in-person contact were included in the new directive.
On Thursday, the Montana Nurses Association decried lifting the mandate.
"In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to infect an average of 273 Montanans every day and with new variants of the coronavirus being reported almost every week, our governor decides to back away from one of the actions most effective at stopping the spread of the virus: wearing a mask," said executive director Vicky Byrd.
