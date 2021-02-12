Gianforte lifts statewide mask mandate; some local communities keep measures in place

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a directive Friday that lets the statewide mask mandate expire, though some of Montana's largest counties still have their own measures that remain in place.

In an emailed statement, Gianforte said his criteria were met for ending the measure that had been in place since last July.

“Since Jan. 5, I have provided a clear, consistent path to rescinding the mask mandate,” Gianforte said. “First, we need to start getting the vaccine to our most vulnerable. Second, we need to protect businesses, nonprofits, places of worship, and health care providers from lawsuits if they make a good faith effort to protect individuals from the spread of coronavirus and follow clear public health guidelines. We have met both criteria, and the statewide mandate expires today.”

The measure Gianforte cited for vaccinating the most vulnerable was initial clinics giving the two-dose vaccine at all of the state's nursing homes and assisted living centers. He also cited improving daily caseload additions and lower hospitalization rates and deaths.

