Gianforte joins governors' southern border 'strike force'

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed onto the “American Governors' Border Strike Force,” an initiative of 26 Republican-led states formed as the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has reached a two-decade high.

The memorandum of understanding between the states calls President Joe Biden’s administration border policies “disastrous,” citing cartel-related drugs and human trafficking and a surge in encounters and apprehensions by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Although not specific, the agreement pledges shared resources, information sharing and law enforcement training.

“In the absence of federal leadership, states are partnering together to create the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow in our states,” the memorandum states.

Per the agreement, each state’s top law enforcement official is responsible for forming interstate plans and procedures. Gianforte’s office said this week that the governor was partnering with the Montana Department of Justice, and that Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin will have the planning responsibility, with more information on implementation of the agreement forthcoming.

A spokesperson for the justice department referred to the terms of the agreement when asked about next steps and a timeline for the state’s plan. MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said in a statement the initiative will be part of an effort to curb illegal drugs, citing 2022’s seizure of fentanyl exceeding last year and methamphetamine interceptions on track to also exceed 2021.

“The border crisis is having a growing impact in Montana as more and more illicit narcotics are smuggled across the southern border and into our state,” Nelson said. “Colonel Lavin’s leadership on the Strike Force will be part of our continued efforts to get dangerous drugs off the street and keep Montanans safe.”

Earlier this week the Associated Press reported more than 221,000 migrants were stopped along the southern border, a nearly one-third increase over the previous month. The figures come as the Biden administration prepares to lift a pandemic-related order that turned away many asylum seekers, leading officials to prepare for even larger numbers of migrants.

Montana’s congressional delegation of two Republicans and one Democrat have come out in opposition of lifting the order, called Title 42. Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to keep the policy in place.

The number of migrant encounters has gone up nearly every month since President Joe Biden took office, becoming fodder for political opponents who point to the increase as evidence that this administration is weaker on border security than its predecessor, the Associated Press reported.

A backlog of people waiting outside the country to seek asylum, as well as dire economic and political conditions in much of Latin America and the Caribbean, is partially responsible for the increase in migrants. Administration critics blame Biden, arguing his administration’s moves to roll back Trump-era policies has encouraged people to come.

The number of illegal crossings, or those outside official ports of entry, totaled 209,906 in March, surpassing the previous high of Biden’s presidency of 200,658 set in July, and the highest level since March 2000, when it reached 220,063.

Former President Donald Trump also faced a sharp increase in migrant border crossings but the number plummeted with the start of the pandemic. In March 2020, the previous administration invoked Title 42, a little-used public health authority to quickly expel nearly anyone encountered along the border.

U.S. authorities have expelled migrants more than 1.7 million times under Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, using the threat of COVID-19 to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum as required under U.S. law and international treaty.

With COVID-19 cases in decline, the Biden administration has said it intends to end the use of Title 42 at the border on May 23.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

