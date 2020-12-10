Gianforte joins brief challenging election results in 4 states

The action is seen as a last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the presidential election. Disputes between states go to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it's unclear if the court will take up the Texas filing. Fox on Thursday said it was unlikely.

Trump's campaign also said Wednesday it would try to join in the action. His campaign and associates have filed about 50 lawsuits around the country trying to challenge the outcome of the vote and making allegations of fraud. Nearly all of those have been dismissed as judges have found no evidence of fraud or ballot tampering.

Many Republicans, including Gianforte, have said they do not view the election as settled, even as more and more states certify their results. In a press conference last week, Gianforte said he looked toward the vote of the Electoral College, which is Dec. 14, as one of the things that would cement the outcome for him.

Texas' action aims to prevent those four states that Trump lost from voting. Asked Thursday if Gianforte felt it was appropriate for the Electoral College to vote given Texas' effort, La Sage pointed to Gianforte's statement during a press conference last week, saying litigation needed to conclude and electors needed to vote.

