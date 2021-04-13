Gianforte issues executive order banning 'vaccine passports'

“We reached out to hospitals, medical professionals and industry reps, and listened to their concerns,” said Travis Hall, a spokesman for the governor’s office, in an email.

Democrats, who have largely opposed the restrictions on vaccine passports, have also pointed out that airports already check passengers’ vaccination status before they can fly to countries that require visitors be immunized against certain communicable diseases. It’s unclear whether the governor’s order will apply to those situations.

Hall said Tuesday he doesn’t know whether the order applies to airlines operating in Montana. In response to asking which businesses would fall under the executive order, a spokesperson for the governor said in an email "state agencies are tasked with ensuring businesses comply with the executive order. So, insofar as a company is regulated or overseen by a Montana state agency, they are subject to the executive order."