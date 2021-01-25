Gianforte increasing pay for state agency directors

State agency directors nominated by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte will receive more pay than their predecessors who worked under Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Gianforte’s office announced Monday that all state agency heads will receive higher pay, ranging from 5% to 46%. The governor cited low pay compared to other states as the reason for the increases.

“Montana’s pay for agency directors has been among the worst in our region and country,” Gianforte said in a statement. “We’re looking for folks who can make our state agencies more responsive to the people they serve and more responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

“We adjusted salaries to make Montana more competitive, because we want change agents with the best qualifications and experience needed to change the way Helena does business and lead Montana’s comeback. I have been clear that they will work for and earn every penny.”

Under Bullock, most department directors earned less than $113,000 per year, the exception being the Department of Military Affairs head at roughly $124,000 per year. Gianforte’s pay plan calls for salaries of $120,000 to $165,000 across the state’s 12 agencies.