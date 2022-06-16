Gianforte heading back to MT; Biden issues disaster declaration

Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said he will be back in the state by Thursday night, returning from an international trip amid historic flooding in Montana.

Gianforte's return comes as President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a disaster declaration for the state of Montana, making federal funding available in response to damage caused by widespread flooding in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties.

The state's request for federal assistance on Wednesday pegged damage to transportation infrastructure at $29 million and noted the risk to more than $250 million in annual economic impacts from tourism in the region.

Gianforte was out of the country as heavy rainfall and higher-than-normal snowpack generated record flooding in southern Montana beginning Sunday. Impacts continue to be felt throughout the region, with residents displaced from homes, roads still impassable and the potential for rivers and creeks to rise again as temperatures climb throughout the state.

The governor's office did not notify the public that the governor was not in the country and the first indication he was gone was when an executive order issued Tuesday declaring a statewide disaster bore Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras' signature as "acting governor."

The governor's office has declined to say where the governor was during the past week, but spokesperson Travis Hall said in an email Tuesday that Gianforte and his wife, Susan, left the country Saturday.

"For security reasons, we do not share the governor’s location while he is out of the country," Hall wrote. "We will share more information when he and the first lady have returned."

Hall declined in a follow-up email to elaborate on those "security reasons."

Gianforte's office does regularly provide a schedule to the media for planning purposes noting his public events and their locations. Neither of his schedules on Friday or Monday mentioned his travel plans, which his office has since referred to as a "personal trip." The schedule Monday stated only, "The governor has no public events scheduled this week."

Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke issued a statement to news outlets Thursday morning saying "the governor is scheduled to return to Montana tonight." On Wednesday Stroyke told the press the governor was coming back to the state earlier than planned.

The governor is being regularly briefed on the response to the flooding, his office said previously. Juras was scheduled to provide remarks at a press conference Thursday in Red Lodge, which has borne some of the worst impacts from the rising waters.

Hall on Thursday provided a copy of an email sent late Monday morning by Gianforte to Juras, delegating "authority to act on my behalf in response to the flooding in Montana." That's allowed for under a provision of the state Constitution. Stroyke said previously that Gianforte verbally authorized the disaster declaration Monday and then asked Juras to formally issue it on his behalf Tuesday.

