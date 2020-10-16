Gianforte has not shown symptoms after attending concert linked to COVID cases

A Montana concert attended by Republican candidate for governor U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has been linked to several COVID-19 cases, local health officials said Thursday.

The outdoor concert, held Oct. 3 in Helena, was approved by the local health department, the Independent Record reported.

Event organizers later faced criticism for failing to abide by local health orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which limit public events to less than 250 attendees.

Gianforte led the pledge of allegiance at the event and left a short time later, according to his spokesperson, Travis Hall.

Gianforte has not shown symptoms of the virus and his health care provider did not recommend a COVID-19 test, Hall said.

The local health department issued a statement Thursday asking concert attendees to closely monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 after several positive cases were linked to some people who went to the event.

“Gatherings of this nature, and at this time, can quickly turn into super-spreader events,” Drenda Niemann, health officer for the Lewis and Clark public health department, said in a statement on Thursday.