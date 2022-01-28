Gianforte, GOP lawmakers weigh special session to address PSC districts

As Republicans in Montana debate a possible special session in the coming weeks to preempt a court from redrawing the state’s Public Service Commission districts, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office says he's willing to call one if lawmakers can settle on a new district map.

It's still unclear whether GOP legislators can find sufficient common ground to do so. But many in the party see a special session as necessary to preserve the Legislature’s role in redrawing the PSC district map, after federal judges indicated this month that they may side with plaintiffs in a court case challenging the outdated districts.

“The governor continues to talk with legislative leaders,” Gianforte spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke wrote in an emailed statement Friday. “If and when they have ample support for a PSC map and an agreement a special session's single focus will be limited to PSC districts, the governor is willing to call a special session for the sole purpose of PSC redistricting."

The state’s five PSC districts haven’t been updated in nearly two decades. Voters who filed a lawsuit late last year challenging the current map argue that the disparate numbers of voters in each district — which have since diverged by as many as 53,000 voters — violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s one-person, one-vote principle.

The court indicated earlier this month that it may step in to redraw the districts for the 2022 election, a process that would have to be finalized by the March 14 candidate filing deadline. The court has promised a decision by March 4. Two PSC districts are on the ballot this year.

While Republican lawmakers said several potential replacement maps are being circulated within their caucuses, many insisted they'd need to arrive at a general consensus before agreeing to convene in Helena. As of Friday afternoon, Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said that hasn’t happened yet.

A map chosen by the courts would be “a hard sell for Montanans,” Blasdel said, but he also echoed other GOP legislators who believe that ultimately the best way to reapportion the districts will be to take their time during the next regular session, in 2023.

“I think this whole process is much better in a regular session,” Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said. “It’s going to take some time, we need the public involved, we need to review maps and come to a consensus on what’s best for the people of Montana.”

Democrats and some Republican lawmakers noted that multiple proposals to do so have been rejected by lawmakers in recent regular sessions. Hertz said he hasn’t taken a position on a possible special session.

Republicans in favor of reconvening this year have pointed to the fact that the Legislature adjourned 10 days early last year, leaving money in the budget to cover the cost of meeting in Helena. An estimate of costs for a special session provided by Legislative Services indicates that a special session would cost $108,000 for the first day, plus $56,000 for each subsequent day. Blasdel suggested such a special session could be limited to a single day if the Legislature holds public hearings in advance.

While special sessions have been called 33 times in Montana’s history, according to the Legislature’s website, all but one were initiated by the governor. Lawmakers can also call a public session if 10 of them submit a petition to do so to the Secretary of State, which would then poll all 150 legislators on the issue. A simple majority of 76 lawmakers is needed to reconvene in Helena.

Blasdel said he’s spoken with Gianforte’s office about the possibility of the state’s top executive bringing lawmakers back to Helena, which would likely be quicker than polling legislators on the issue. Legislative staff would ideally need two weeks to prepare for the session if one is called.

What's in the call?

Keeping the focus limited to redrawing PSC districts remains a sticking point for many legislators. Calls for a special session can include multiple subjects for legislators to address, and Republicans could also potentially use their majorities to vote to expand its scope once they reconvene.

In a recent op Ed submitted to the Billings Gazette and other Lee Montana papers, Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, argued against reconvening, writing that “a hastily called special session will do more harm than good, especially as there are legislators who will work to extend the session to include their pet topic.”

Several lawmakers on the party’s right wing made that pitch during an unofficial “ad hoc committee” event last week in Helena, where they discussed allegations of election fraud and potential measures to combat what they view as security holes in the state’s election system.

“Unless we’re called into a special session, and then expand the call, which we’re already getting push-back on, ... to vote on this issue of election integrity, and have our legislation ready to go and have the noses counted to know that we have the vote, we will not have any of this in place for the 2022 election,” Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, told the audience.

In an interview afterward, Manzella said her top legislative priority would be to eliminate the use of tabulation machines in the state, and require hand-counting of all ballots in future elections. Montana Republicans won by large margins up in all the statewide races in 2020, and to date no evidence has emerged that there was any widespread attempt to commit fraud in the state's elections.

Great Falls Rep. Lola Sheldon Galloway, the No. 2 Republican in the state party’s leadership, told the audience that Montana Republicans were backing a map that would reapportion the PSC districts fairly, but which would also draw Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, out of the PSC district he’s currently campaigning in. In exchange, she said Skees, who is also an officer within the state party, wanted “election integrity” issues to be addressed during the special session.

“He is willing to give up that drive of his to be a Public Service Commissioner, but you know, you always wheel and deal, and he had an opportunity to wheel and deal,” Galloway said. “… He said 'OK, but there’s a price you’re going to pay for me not running.'”

Skees, who is also the current House Majority Whip, characterized it differently in an interview. Rather than an ultimatum to win his support, he said it was simply a suggestion he had offered up. He hasn’t seen any prospective PSC district map, he said, but that he would accept “a map that is good for the state of Montana” even if it meant he couldn’t run in 2022. PSC commissioners are elected to four-year terms, and only two seats are up for reelection this cycle.

“I suggested that the win-win for everybody would be to have a one-day special session to do the map” while also appointing a special committee during the interim to investigate the state’s elections, he said.

Some Montana Republicans have been pushing for the creating of that committee, and 88 of the state’s 98 GOP lawmakers signed onto a letter in September urging their leadership to do so. The top Republicans in the House and Senate would have to appoint the committee. Neither has publicly indicated they will do so, and Blasdel reiterated on Friday that there may not be sufficient funds in the budget to pay for it.

One of the main GOP lawmakers pushing for the special election panel, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, in December requested $50,000 for the committee to perform its work during the interim.

A legal memo prepared by the Legislative Services Division also indicated that the House would need to be in session in order to appoint members to a special interim committee.

But Skees also acknowledged that trying to expand a special session beyond the PSC map could be a deal-breaker within the party. Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, said Friday that even without it expanding into non-PSC issues, lawmakers have “limited appetite for a special session, period.”

“There’s lots of discussion on that, but there’s also lots of concerns that you’d have a long, expensive session that would accomplish little, and those big issues are best served in a full session,” Jones said. “Thinking you can do justice to a complicated topic in a short session is a concept not supported by many folks.”

Several other GOP lawmakers contacted for this story also said they would not entertain a special session if it bleeds into other topics.

Republicans are likely on their own to whip up enough votes for a special session. Both Democratic leaders in the House and Senate said Wednesday their caucuses won’t support a special session to redraw the PSC map.

Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, called the proposal a waste of time and money, particularly in light of the Republican-led Legislature having had ample opportunities since the 2010 Census data was available to realign the PSC districts with past population shifts.

“I think that would be problematic, to bring us together for something like this — not even saying that I think we have the time to do what we need to do on PSC redistricting,” Cohenour said.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, agreed, while also balking at the idea of adding election issues to the agenda.

“Montana elections are run in a secure and transparent way, local officials run our elections and they do it with integrity,” she said. “So we want to make sure Montanans can cast their ballots. That’s always been our position, and there’s just no evidence of any fraud in our election system.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.