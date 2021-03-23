Gianforte gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf

BILLINGS — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte received a warning from wildlife officials after killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park without first taking a mandated trapper education course — a violation of state hunting regulations, officials said Tuesday.

It's legal to kill wolves in Montana with a license, but trappers must first complete a three-hour online course that includes instruction on how to take the animals ethically and lawfully.

Gianforte had a valid wolf license, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said.

News of the governor's violation comes as lawmakers in Montana and Idaho have been considering proposals to make it much easier to kill wolves in a bid to drive down the predators' numbers.

On Feb. 15, just weeks after he took office, Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf about 10 miles north of the park on a ranch owned by a director for the conservative Sinclair Broadcasting Group, according to Boise State Public Radio, which first reported the violation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials determined he was in violation of the certification rule when the Republican governor brought the animal in to a state game warden to report the kill the next day, Lemon said.