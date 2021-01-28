Gianforte focuses on 'resiliency,' says he'll sign abortion bills

"Our supplies from the federal government aren't keeping up with our demand," Gianforte said. "Each week we ask for as many doses as the federal government will give us and we have proven in Montana that we can get the vaccine quickly into the arms of our most vulnerable. We just need more vaccines."

By Thursday, Gianforte said nearly 22,000 Montanans were fully vaccinated and 92,000 total doses had been administered.

The governor also referenced legislation moving toward toward his desk to provide liability protection for lawmakers, saying specifically for the first time that Senate Bill 65, carried by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, met the criteria in protections he required to lift the state's mask mandate.

The other metric Gianforte said the state needs to meet is vaccinating more of its population.

"I look forward ... to the day when we can take off our masks, throw them in the trash and go about our lives in a safe manner. In the meantime, I'll continue wearing mine and encourage Montanans to do the same," said Gianforte, who entered the House chambers Thursday night wearing a mask.

The rest of the chamber was crowded with lawmakers generally not complying with social distancing measures and with most Republican legislators not masked.

