Gianforte encourages vaccines, but won't issue COVID mandates as case counts rise

When she speaks with parents, Wilson said she acknowledges the risks and benefits of mitigation measures.

"A lot of the things we have to prevent COVID are not particularly harmful to kids but can keep kids from having long-term health impacts from the disease," Wilson said. "When I talk to parents, I say the thing we know about COVID is that though most kids do well, some don't and it makes sense to do your best to try to prevent your child from getting ill both because of the effect on them but also because of the spread to family members."

'Delta is different'

Pediatricians in Montana also are observing the variant follows a new playbook.

“Kids for so long were such a small part of the story, and we’re starting to see with delta that’s not the case,” said Kathryn Lysinger, a general pediatrician in Yellowstone County.

“We are definitely learning that delta is different,” Lysinger said. “When we were first seeing the original variant of COVID, kids didn’t seem to be transferring the infections as often. They seemed to be less susceptible to getting infected and when they did, they weren’t as sick. With delta, we are definitely seeing an increase in both the numbers of kids that are becoming positive and the number of hospitalizations.”