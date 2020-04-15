Gianforte disputes Fox's insider trading claim

“What this agreement says to me is that Congressman Gianforte has no problem giving absolute authority with no accountability as long as he can profit off a crisis,” Jack Cutter, Fox's campaign manager, said. “Even after the disclosure report was made public, Congressman Gianforte has made no effort to stop the continued purchase of these profiteering stocks," Cutter added.

It does not appear the Fox campaign has taken any action following its claims of insider trading, such as raising concerns to the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC issued a warning in March after Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, and three other senators, made trades following a private briefing for senators on COVID-19.

Gainforte’s campaign said the goal was to remove any control from the congressman and they feel the blind investment agreement, which requires reporting to the House, is more transparent.

“Greg has no control over trades made on his account, an investment manager conducts all trades without Greg’s advice, direction or consent,” the campaign said this week “ ... Greg is only made aware of trades after they have been made, reports them to the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, and does not communicate with the investment manager per the terms of the blind investment agreement.”