Gianforte discusses proposed $14.4B budget with taxpayers group in Helena

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday outlined goals for his proposed state budget, telling nearly 120 people at a Helena event that it is a “pro-family” proposal designed to put more money into the hands of families and tackles issues that have been delayed for too many years.

Gianforte discussed the $14.4 billion two-year budget at the 101st annual meeting of the Montana Taxpayers Association at Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel. The talk was moderated by Tom Ebzery, chair of the association's board.

The proposed budget cites a surplus of more than $2 billion. It calls for investments in facilities such as $300 million for the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and $200 million for Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, Gianforte, who was sworn in as Montana's 25th governor on Jan. 4, 2021, said.

He said previous administrations have “kicked the can down the road” in regards to some issues for years.

Gianforte’s staff said Nov. 10 the budget has $1 billion in income and property tax cuts to Montanans, calling it the largest tax cut in state history. He told Ebzery the budget makes the state debt-free in 2023, paying off all general obligation debt and saving taxpayers $40 million over the next two years.

He noted the budget growth was about 4% each year, while the inflation rate was nearly 8%. And he said the projected ending fund balance was just under $300 million.

“I think we have done a good job there,” he said.

Gianforte said he has also proposed expanding the threshold of the state business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million.

Gianforte will ask the Legislature to approve the budget during its 2023 session, which begins Jan. 2. It also invests $200 million to expand water and sewer infrastructure to help increase housing supply and access to affordable housing, as well as $100 million to repair roads and bridges.

Ebzery asked Gianforte what was the biggest surprise for him upon entering the governor's office.

He said one was how “thick the thicket of red tape” was, noting there were 60,000 rules to encode. He said a person would need 20 years of formal education to read Montana’s regulations.

Gianforte said he started a red tape relief tax force to review the issue.

He said 75 red tape relief bills have been proposed by the Department of Revenue to make the code clean and understandable so that people don’t have to “lawyer up.”

Gianforte said the other surprise was the caliber of state employees.

“We have very good state workers,” he said.

He said the state budget should not be balanced on the backs of state employees, noting 4% raises have been proposed each year over two years. And he noted the country has undergone 8% inflation.

Gianforte recalled some early days in his term, when he walked across the street from the state Capitol to the Department of Labor and Industry and introduced himself to employees.

“’Hi, I’m Greg, and I just started across the street,’” he recalled saying. He then added that an employee said they had been with the state for 29 years and had never seen a governor in the building before.

Gianforte said he has since done two “walk-around” visits to state offices.

Robert Story, executive director of the Montana Taxpayers Association, said he was happy with the governor’s discussion with members.

“We got a good feel of the state of the economy,” he said, adding that it will help members as they talk to lawmakers about proposed bills and spending.

“He hit the parts he wanted to hit and we got our questions answered,” Story said.

Wednesday’s meeting included a discussion of Montana political history, an economic outlook by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, a report from the Department of Revenue and Legislative Finance Division and a legislative leadership panel discussion.