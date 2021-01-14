Gianforte directive says Bullock's past orders that don't conflict with new ones stand

Earlier Thursday, a spokeswoman for Gianforte said that because the governor continued a state of emergency in his own executive order from Wednesday, the Bullock directives still existed.

"The past directives say they expire when the state of emergency ends. The state of emergency has not ended, so the directives still stand until Gov. Gianforte’s go into effect," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.

But later in the day, Stroyke sent out Gianorte's follow-up directive that stated all mandates tied to Bullock's March 2020 executive orders "continue to remain in force" as long as they don't conflict with Gianforte's new measures on gathering sizes, business operations and mask use.

In an email, Stroyke said the governor issued the second directive to "ensure continuity of important pandemic programs."

The Bullock directives do things like allow for offsite learning for school students, expand access to medical providers through telehealth, make provisions to access medical marijuana with minimal in-person contact, quicken licensing for out-of-state and retired health care providers to address shortages, enable renewing driver's licenses by mail and more.