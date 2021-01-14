Gianforte directive says Bullock's past orders that don't conflict with new ones stand

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday clarified the directives issued by his predecessor, as long as they don't conflict with new measures to respond to the pandemic in Montana, still stand.
One day prior, Gianforte issued an executive order and directive removing capacity and hours-of-operation restrictions on businesses and eliminating the size of allowed gatherings.
But that caused confusion because Gianforte also rescinded two executive orders previously issued by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in March 2020.
Under executive orders, a governor can declare a state of emergency. It's under the state of emergency that a governor can issue directives that do things like limit what hours a business can be open.
By ending the old Bullock executive orders, it was unclear if directives from Bullock, that did things like expand access to telehealth, were still in place.
That's because a large majority of the existing mandates from Bullock tied their existence to the former governor's executive orders, with language like "This directive ... expires at the end of the declared state of emergency in Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020."
Earlier Thursday, a spokeswoman for Gianforte said that because the governor continued a state of emergency in his own executive order from Wednesday, the Bullock directives still existed.
"The past directives say they expire when the state of emergency ends. The state of emergency has not ended, so the directives still stand until Gov. Gianforte’s go into effect," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.
But later in the day, Stroyke sent out Gianorte's follow-up directive that stated all mandates tied to Bullock's March 2020 executive orders "continue to remain in force" as long as they don't conflict with Gianforte's new measures on gathering sizes, business operations and mask use.
In an email, Stroyke said the governor issued the second directive to "ensure continuity of important pandemic programs."
The Bullock directives do things like allow for offsite learning for school students, expand access to medical providers through telehealth, make provisions to access medical marijuana with minimal in-person contact, quicken licensing for out-of-state and retired health care providers to address shortages, enable renewing driver's licenses by mail and more.
The new Gianforte directive also stated all "government-issued regulations" tied to the March 2020 executive orders will continue. That means the continuation of unemployment insurance benefits paid to people who cannot go to work because they have to quarantine or isolate because they were exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19. That provision was created by an administrative rule that expired if the March 2020 executive order was rescinded.
Gianforte, a Republican, took office Jan. 4. During the campaign he emphasized the economic fallout from a pandemic and promised to review measures put into place by Bullock. His directive Wednesday lifted past measures from Bullock that ordered bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, casinos and more to close by 10 p.m. and limited their capacity to 50%.
On Wednesday night when asked for clarity about the status of the Bullock orders, a spokesperson for Gianforte said they were still in place under Gianforte's initial directive but did not answer a question about the language of Bullock's directives saying they expired if the March 2020 executive orders were rescinded.
"Gov. Gianforte's executive order only expressly rescinds former Gov. Bullock's executive orders," Stroyke said. "Former directives remain untouched until the governor's directive dictates otherwise, and that goes into effect on Friday."