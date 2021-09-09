Gianforte denounces Biden vaccine mandate plan

Biden announced his plan on Thursday that would cover roughly two-thirds of U.S. workers, as many as 100 million Americans, as the delta variant wrests away the country's grip on the pandemic obtained after vaccines became widely available. The plan includes a mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Workers at health facilities that receive federal funding will also have to be fully vaccinated, the Associated Press reported. Federal employees and contractors who refuse to get vaccinated could be disciplined.