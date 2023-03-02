While touting a successful package of tax cuts that is on the way to his desk, Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday was critical of legislators who had voted down, for now, two of his priorities.

Republican lawmakers voted this week to pass roughly $1 billion in cuts that includes $530 million on income tax refunds and $280 million in property tax refunds as well as reforms to capital gains and business equipment taxes. Gianforte during a news conference called the passage “historic” in the first half of the session as typically large spending packages do not come until late in the session.

“Talking to legislators, prior legislative leaders, usually this stuff doesn’t happen until the 11th hour, so I’m just proud we were able to deliver early,” he said. “I always want to see things happen faster, but this is a remarkable result of collaboration between the administration and Legislature.”

Democrats have been critical with the quick pace that the package moved, calling it reckless to spend down a large portion of the current surplus without more consideration of more short- and long-term options.

Gianforte said he was optimistic about the first half of the session, but criticized two currently stalled bills and encouraged lawmakers to pass them.

House Bill 268 carried by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, would have established a $1,200 child tax credit for each child age 5 and younger. The House amended the bill to include a reduction of $90 for each $1,000 a family earns over $50,000.

HB 268 easily passed a policy committee and an initial vote in the full House, but was tabled in the House Appropriations Committee on a vote of 14-9 with a mix of Democrats and Republicans opposed.

Lawmakers voting no on the committee did not state their reasoning. Democrats have been critical of the amount of the credit and said they do not believe it adequately addresses the expense of childcare.

Gianforte said the tax credit was important for lower and middle-income Montanans.

“These legislators are stalling this pro-family, pro-growth tax cut,” he said. “For the sake of hardworking Montana families our friends in the Legislature ought to get this bill across the finish line.”

Gianforte was also critical of House Appropriations tabling House Bill 269 carried by Rep. Larry Brewster, R-Billings. The bill establishes a $100 million local disaster emergency fund that can be used as cost share for mitigation projects, such as for flood, drought or wildfire.

HB 269 took a similar path through the House, seeing support before the appropriations committee tabled it on a vote of 16-7 and supporters and opponents split between parties. Legislators while debating the bill did not necessarily oppose funding disaster relief, but expressed an overall concern with the number of different spending bills they were considering and a desire to see what other bills may come given the legislation's $100 million price tag.

The governor said the stall would jeopardize critical projects.

“Failing to establish the local disaster emergency fund would be a dereliction of duty,” he said. “Failing to get this done would risk millions upon millions of dollars of damage. Again I ask legislators, ‘Is it worth the gamble?’ I don’t think so. I urge legislators to get this done for the health and safety of our communities.”