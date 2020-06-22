Gianforte, Cooney raise similar figures over last month, but in total Gianforte leads by far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Republican governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte reported raising an additional $248,300 over the last month, bringing his total for the campaign to $3.8 million.

Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney raised $206,700 over the same period. The last month's tally puts Cooney over the $1 million mark, reaching a little over $1.09 million for the election.

In terms of cash in the bank, Gianforte reported more than $593,700 to Cooney's just over $169,000.