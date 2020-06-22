You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gianforte, Cooney raise similar figures over last month, but in total Gianforte leads by far
0 comments
topical

Gianforte, Cooney raise similar figures over last month, but in total Gianforte leads by far

{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, left, and republican governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte

Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, left, and republican governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte

Republican governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte reported raising an additional $248,300 over the last month, bringing his total for the campaign to $3.8 million.

Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney raised $206,700 over the same period. The last month's tally puts Cooney over the $1 million mark, reaching a little over $1.09 million for the election.

Gianforte's total also includes $1.55 million in loans from the candidate. In his 2016 bid for governor against Bullock, Gianforte self-financed to the tune of $5.5 million. He built up vast personal wealth from founding a high-tech startup in Bozeman and later selling it to Oracle.

In terms of cash in the bank, Gianforte reported more than $593,700 to Cooney's just over $169,000.

The reporting period was May 15-June 15, encompassing before and after the June 2 primary.

Cooney won his primary over Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams with 55% of the vote.

Gianforte came out on top in a three-way Republican primary with 53% of the vote, with state Attorney General Tim Fox getting 27% of the vote and state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell getting 19%.

The governor's office is open this year as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out and is running for U.S. Senate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Montana House debates changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News