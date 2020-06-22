Gianforte, Cooney raise similar figures over last month, but in total Gianforte leads by far

Republican governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte reported raising an additional $248,300 over the last month, bringing his total for the campaign to $3.8 million.
Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney raised $206,700 over the same period. The last month's tally puts Cooney over the $1 million mark, reaching a little over $1.09 million for the election.
Gianforte's total also includes $1.55 million in loans from the candidate. In his 2016 bid for governor against Bullock, Gianforte self-financed to the tune of $5.5 million. He built up vast personal wealth from founding a high-tech startup in Bozeman and later selling it to Oracle.
In terms of cash in the bank, Gianforte reported more than $593,700 to Cooney's just over $169,000.
The reporting period was May 15-June 15, encompassing before and after the June 2 primary.
Cooney won his primary over Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams with 55% of the vote.
Gianforte came out on top in a three-way Republican primary with 53% of the vote, with state Attorney General Tim Fox getting 27% of the vote and state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell getting 19%.
The governor's office is open this year as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out and is running for U.S. Senate.
