Gianforte, Cooney focus on pandemic and economy in debate

Cooney said the state's response to the pandemic should rely on "science and the best medical practices."

The candidates also disagreed on the state of Montana's economy. Cooney highlighted the state's unemployment rate, which is one of the lowest in the nation. Gianforte noted that Montana ranked one of the lowest in the nation in terms of wages prior to the pandemic, and he said that he would rely on his business experience to help create higher-paying jobs.

Both candidates said they would not support a sales tax. Gianforte said he would cut the state's property and income taxes, while Cooney said that he would support raising taxes for the state's wealthiest residents.

Cooney said it's not fair to expect low-wage earners to pay the same tax rate as those making over half a million dollars a year.

Part of Gianforte's economic plan includes support for resource extraction and reducing government red tape. During Saturday's debate, Gianforte called the state's Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation "the project prevention departments."

Cooney said he would focus on clean energy alongside oil, gas, and coal.