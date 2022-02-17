Gianforte, Canadian officials press Trudeau, Biden to reinstate trucker vaccine exemption

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Alberta and Saskatchewan officials this week in calling on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden to reinstate the COVID-19 vaccine exemption for truckers.

The January termination of those "essential service" exemptions by the Canadian and U.S. governments touched off an 18-day protest along the U.S.-Canadian border and in Canada's capitol in Ottawa. The protests ended this week after Trudeau invoked emergency powers to dissolve the demonstrations and following the arrests of several heavily armed Canadians within the greater protest group in Coutts, across the border from Montana's Sweet Grass port of entry.

Gianforte, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, in a letter co-signed Wednesday by 15 other U.S. governors, urged the two national leaders to bring the exemption for truckers back, citing a supply chain crisis and rising inflation.

"We understand the vital importance of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated," the letter states. "However, we are deeply concerned that terminating these exemptions has had demonstrably negative impacts on the North American supply chain, the cost of living, and access to essential products for people in both of our countries."

Despite governing a state that banned vaccine mandates, Gianforte has recently been forced to reckon with such requirements from beyond Montana's borders. A vaccine mandate went into place this week for health care workers at facilities that receive federal reimbursement dollars. Days earlier, Gianforte penned an open letter to hospital and nursing home employees urging them to consider getting vaccinated or explore options through a religious exemption so not to further destabilize an already diminished workforce.

The impact of Canadian truckers' ability to pass back and forth between countries is yet to be seen under the January mandate. The Canadian Trucking Alliance has estimated more than 80% of Canadian truckers are vaccinated. The same organization, however, said trucking job vacancies had reached a record high — 8% — ahead of the vaccine mandate. In November, the Canadian Trucking Alliance estimated 22,000 Canadian and 16,000 American truck drivers would exit the U.S.-Canada trade system due to the mandate.

Gianforte took a call Thursday with Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, according to the governor's office.

"Governor Gianforte pressed Minister Alghabra on the Trudeau government’s plans and timeline to eliminate the mandates against truckers, which are estimated to force thousands of drivers out of the trucking industry if not reversed," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email late Thursday. "Governor Gianforte praised provincial governments for easing and eliminating their COVID-related mandates, and expressed hope the prime minister will take similar action."

In the phone call, Gianforte pointed to a vaccine drive for Canadian truckers Montana held last year in Conrad as an example of leadership in Montana and Alberta to address bilateral issues, Stroyke said.

On Thursday Congressman Matt Rosendale had also signed onto a letter with 63 other members of the U.S. House asking Biden work with the Canadian government to roll back the vaccine mandate.

