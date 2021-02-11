Gianforte body-slam resurfaces in Trump impeachment trial

In making the case for convicting former President Donald Trump of an impeachment charge, Democrats on Wednesday played an audio clip of Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte physically assaulting a reporter in 2017 during his campaign for Congress, along with video of Trump praising the attack during a 2018 campaign stop in Missoula.

The ongoing impeachment trial focuses on whether Trump incited a violent mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The insurrection shut down Congress for hours, and resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer who was beaten by the rioters.

During the morning’s proceedings in the U.S. Senate, House Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, characterized the Jan. 6 attack on Congress as the culmination of “Trump’s continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence.”

“It wasn’t just Trump’s encouragement of violence that conditioned his supporters to participate in this insurrection on Jan. 6,” Raskin said. “It was also his explicit sanctioning of the violence after it took place.”