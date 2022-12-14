Gianforte approves $309M in broadband grants

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed off on a series of grants that will direct $309 million in federal stimulus money to projects aimed at increasing high-speed internet access across the state.

“For too long the lack of broadband access has stood in the way of Montana reaching its full and outstanding potential,” Gianforte said during a signing ceremony, audio of which was provided to the Montana State News Bureau. “Broadband enables rural healthcare via telemedicine, access to education for students and jobs for teleworkers.”

The money will bring high-speed internet to 62,000 homes and businesses, he said, of which 38,000 are not currently served by a broadband provider and 22,000 are considered underserved. He called the it the "largest-ever investment to close the digital divide here in Montana."

The series of grants is the product of more than a year of work by a panel of state lawmakers and administration officials tasked with appropriating money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Montana received about $2 billion from the federal legislation, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden as the 2021 legislative session was underway.

Lawmakers divided Montana’s share of the federal spending bill into four buckets, one being broadband infrastructure. Separate legislation created Montana’s Connect MT program, which sets up the grant program that was used to dish out the federal funds. That legislation, sponsored by Republican Senate President Jason Ellsworth, won near-unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats in the 2021 session.

Gianforte made the announcement at the Capitol Wednesday alongside Department of Administration Director Misty Giles, who is overseeing the program’s implementation, and Ellsworth. They also serve as the vice-chair and chair — respectively — of the committee set up to spend the ARPA broadband funds.

That panel last week voted to send Gianforte its recommendations for $309 million in grants to broadband providers.

“Getting people connected for telehealth, for work and just our daily lives, this is something that’s become a necessity,” Ellsworth said during last week’s committee hearing.

Grants were awarded through a process that scored applications based on a range of criteria identified in legislation. But the process wasn’t without its critics, and several local providers testified at the meeting objecting to being passed over in favor of Charter Communications, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the country.

As it stands, Charter will receive more than a third of the total grant funding. It was awarded about $110,000 to complete 17 projects, out of the 61 that were approved. The commission in August capped the amount of grant money any one company could receive, and a report published by the commission notes Charter would otherwise been awarded 28 projects it applied for.