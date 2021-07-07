Gianforte appoints new judge in Cascade County

The panel that vetted candidates in Great Falls last week noted Grubich's broad community support through the process and willingness to dive into the caseload bottlenecked by the vacant judgeship.

Grubich will have to run for election in 2022 to retain his seat.

Levine had said earlier in the process that she would run for the district court bench in 2022, whether or not she was appointed.

The GOP-majority Legislature earlier this year passed a bill, which Gianforte backed, giving the governor expanded appointment powers in the case of judicial vacancies. The law has already been upheld by the state Supreme Court and a district court judge last week denied two former Democratic lawmakers' request to halt a new law granting the Republican governor expanded power to appoint judges.