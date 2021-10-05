Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission

“It's truly an honor to accept this appointment from Gov. Gianforte,” Waller said in an email. “I understand the complexity and importance of wildlife management and look forward to representing Region 2 and Montana as a whole. I am very passionate about Montana's wildlife, habitat and traditions and will listen to all sides of the issues to make sound decisions for the herds, flocks and people of Montana.”

Waller’s term will run until Jan. 1, 2023.

Lane owns and operates Crescent Cross Ranch, a family operation specializing in black Angus cattle. He said in an interview he believes he can bring the multifaceted perspective of a landowner, sportsman and former outfitter to the commission.

“The biggest thing is I felt disconnect as far as being able to have our area represented,” he said of his interest in serving on the commission. “Not that they did a bad job but it’s way different in southeastern Montana than in western Montana, and I thought I could offer hopefully some common sense and listen to all different sides before I make my decision. “