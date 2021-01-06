Gianforte appoints Kuhl as director of Dept. of Indian Affairs

On Wednesday Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed Misty Kuhl to run his Department of Indian Affairs.

Kuhl is the director of Native American outreach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. She is also an A’aniiih member of the Fort Belknap Indian Community.

In an emailed statement, Gianforte said he will work with Kuhl to build partnerships and bridges with the state's eight tribes.

“I campaigned on the promise of bringing new and greater opportunities to Indian country, and I look forward to working with Misty and our tribal leaders to deliver," Gianforte said.

Kuhl was born and grew up in Montana. She is a cum laude graduate Montana State University-Billings, where she earned a bachelor's in human services.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Montana and our Native nations, and am excited to build on Jason’s Smith’s work for the last eight years," Kuhl said in an emailed statement. Smith is the former director of the department who was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.