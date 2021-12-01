Gianforte appoints Breuner to new Gallatin County District Court bench

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday appointed Andrew Breuner to a judgeship in district court in Gallatin County, filling a bench created by the state Legislature earlier this year.

Breuner has served as the Belgrade City Court judge since 2015.

“Andrew Breuner is a talented attorney who will make an exceptional judge in the Eighteenth Judicial District,” Gianforte said in a press release. “He is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law, and I’m confident he’ll serve Gallatin County well by interpreting laws, not making them from the bench.”

Breuner will be sworn in next month, and will have to run to keep the seat in 2022.

Gallatin County has sorely needed a fourth District Court judge for years. As the only urban judicial district with three district court judges before the Legislature added a fourth, a caseload analysis by the Montana Supreme Court administrator showed the number of cases in the district warrants nearly seven full-time judges.

Breuner is Gianforte's second judicial pick since taking office this year. The selection process, also new this year, included a local panel to vet applicants that met publicly, along with a public comment period. The same process is underway in Yellowstone County to fill the upcoming vacancy when Judge Gregory Todd retires at the end of the month.

Breuner has also been an adjunct instructor of criminal law and procedure at Montana State University since 2019. Prior to serving as Belgrade City Court judge, he worked in private practice for 15 years.

According to his application for the bench, Breuner has served on the boards of Petra Academy, a private religious school Gianforte founded, and Love in the Name of Christ, an organization that supports local churches and has also benefitted from the Gianforte Family Foundation.

Asked Wednesday whether the governor knew Breuner through those affiliations before he applied for the vacancy, spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said Gianforte "knows thousands of Montanans, including Judge Breuner." She also pointed to the advisory council, which recommended the final applicants to the governor.

"When considering nominees to fill judicial vacancies, the governor is guided solely by the principle of appointing the best qualified candidate who will interpret laws and not make them from the bench, which is why he appointed Judge Breuner," Stroke said.

