Gianforte appoints 3 to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission

Gov. Greg Gianforte this week announced three nominations to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, including two first-time appointments and reappointment of the current chair.

Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows, campground owner Susan Kirby Brooke of Bozeman, and current Commission Chair Lesley Robinson, who ranches near Dodson, were appointed by Gianforte to serve on the seven-member commission. The appointees will face hearings and a final vote of the Montana Senate to be officially confirmed.

The commission has final say over major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks decisions including hunting, trapping and fishing regulations and wildlife transplants. It also may advance land purchases and conservation easements to the state Land Board. In a state known for fish and wildlife, the commission has mostly recently been at the center of some hotly debated management issues on species such as wolves and elk.

Burrows will replace current Commissioner Jana Waller of Lolo, who recently announced her resignation due to moving outside of Region 2.

“I think we all live here because we pretty much all enjoy public lands, and I grew up hunting and fishing,” Burrows said in an interview.

Burrows added that along with a personal interest in fish and wildlife issues, he sees a fit with his work as a county commissioner representing his area. He acknowledged that the commission deals with plenty of contentious issues, but said he looks forward to working with the people and groups that come to testify.

Brooke owns and operates KOA Campgrounds near St. Mary’s and Three Forks, as well as a pizzeria in St. Mary’s. She grew up on a cattle ranch in the Madison Valley, where her family’s business included rental cabins.

Brooke also has an extensive history in natural resource and agricultural issues. She has worked with the administrations of several Republicans, including serving as an adviser to the late-Sen. Conrad Burns and appointments to the Board of Environmental Review by then Gov. Marc Racicot and the Montana Water Compact Commission by then Gov. Stan Stephens. She has also lobbied for agricultural interests.

“I don’t have an agenda, I don’t belong to any fishing or hunting groups” she said. “I’m a person who likes to hike and fish on Montana’s state lands.”

Brooke added that she has been getting up to speed on topics ranging from the Madison River to wolves and bison near Yellowstone National Park.

Brooke’s appointment means that for the first time, the commission will be entirely made up of Gianforte appointments with Region 3 Commissioner Patrick Byorth, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, being termed out. The recent makeup often put Byorth in the minority, where he spoke out against several commission decisions over the last two years.

Robinson has chaired the commission for the last two years. She previously served as a Phillips County commissioner and as the vice president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association, but gained statewide notoriety as Gianforte’s 2016 running mate during his unsuccessful run for the governor’s office.

“I think we have a good group, a really diverse group, and I’ve enjoyed working with them,” she said about her interest in a second term. “I guess I like a challenge.”

Serving on the commission takes a lot of time and preparation, Robinson said.

“I just think I’m a good fit for it, and I enjoy it,” she continued. “Our ranch has been part of the Block Management program for 20 years and we kind of live amongst the wildlife and really enjoy it.”

The commission was formerly a five-member body, but expanded to seven members in 2021 representing the seven FWP administrative regions. If confirmed, the appointees will join Commissioners Pat Tabor, K.C. Walsh, Brian Cebull and Bill Lane.