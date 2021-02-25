Gianforte applauds vaccine rollout, COVID-19 cases decline

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday applauded the state agencies and volunteers handing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows as one of the most efficient in the country.
On Wednesday, the CDC reported Montana had administered 93% percent of the vaccines the state has received, Gianforte said in a press conference Thursday. The report comes as Montana saw its first back-to-back weeks of average daily new COVID-19 cases coming in under 200 statewide since September, and its second week of fewer than 100 hospitalizations since Gianforte took office in January.
"As we continue to get shots in arms of the most vulnerable, I'm confident we’ll be able to see these positive trends continue," Gianforte said.
"This didn’t happen by accident," he added. "This is the product of hard work by General (Matthew) Quinn, the staff at DPHHS, public health officials, doctors, nurses, volunteers at the vaccination clinics and many more."
Doses are sent to Montana and administered on a constant basis, adjusting the numbers each day. On Thursday, the CDC said 306,415 doses had been delivered to Montana and 252,295 had been administered, or 82% administration rate. An NPR aggregate of the CDC data shows Montana as ninth among all states in terms of highest in terms of vaccine administration.
Gianforte also said Walgreens, which has been administering vaccines in long-term care and nursing facilities with CVS, has told the governor's office it expects to complete its vaccination program by mid-March.
Gen. Matthew Quinn, head of Montana's COVID-19 Task Force, also said he expects Montana to receive a share of the upcoming 1 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it's approved for emergency use, which is expected soon.
"Maybe 1,000 doses, 1,500 doses, probably, but no specifics as of yet," Quinn said.