Gianforte applauds vaccine rollout, COVID-19 cases decline

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday applauded the state agencies and volunteers handing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows as one of the most efficient in the country.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported Montana had administered 93% percent of the vaccines the state has received, Gianforte said in a press conference Thursday. The report comes as Montana saw its first back-to-back weeks of average daily new COVID-19 cases coming in under 200 statewide since September, and its second week of fewer than 100 hospitalizations since Gianforte took office in January.

"As we continue to get shots in arms of the most vulnerable, I'm confident we’ll be able to see these positive trends continue," Gianforte said.

"This didn’t happen by accident," he added. "This is the product of hard work by General (Matthew) Quinn, the staff at DPHHS, public health officials, doctors, nurses, volunteers at the vaccination clinics and many more."