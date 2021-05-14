Gianforte announces panel to nominate judicial candidate

Gianforte's office helped move the legislation that did away with the judicial nomination commission through the Legislature, and former state officials sued the governor the day after he signed it into law, claiming the new law violated the intent by the 1972 constitutional framers who sought to put some space between the governor and his picks for judge. The lawsuit has spawned a public and sprawling dispute between Republican officials and the judicial branch.

A spokesperson for the governor said Friday that Gianforte plans to assemble such councils for each judicial nomination moving forward.

“Comprised of accomplished attorneys and long-time community leaders, the Eighth Judicial District Advisory Council will assist me in identifying exceptional candidates to serve as the district court judge in the Eighth Judicial District,” Gianforte said in a press release Friday. “I have charged the advisory council with casting a broad net to identify well-qualified candidates who are committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench.”